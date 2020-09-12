'PEN15' explores more growing pains in Season 2

If the first season of “PEN15” was about middle school friendships, the second is about how those friends help each other through life’s hurdles.
Created by and starring Maya Erskine and Anna Konkle, the Hulu series edges into deeper problems when it returns this month. Among the biggest: Konkle’s character – also called Anna – has to face life with divorced parents.
Based on her own experience, Konkle says the time was very confusing. “My parents split the house up for, I think it was, two years after the divorce,” she says. “It was very tense and (with ‘PEN15’) I wanted to share the low feelings that come with that and also start to address mental health.
“Those darker feelings started introducing themselves around 13 years old.” Addressing them in the series, she adds, could be “real and honest and dark and also funny and magical.”
Erskine and Konkle, who play teenagers at a crucial point in life, say they have had to dig deeply into their pasts for story ideas.
“What our show is aiming to do is just keep pushing to see the truth of what happened to us and…put it into the show (in a way) that can elicit humor and pain and sadness,” Erskine says.
Her character – also called Maya – is eager for her first kiss. She auditions for the school play, gets a leading role and assumes a “showmance” is in her future.
Her best friend also gets involved in theater and reveals another, more organized side to her personality.
While both Konkle and Erskine have certain views of their lives as teenagers – both think they were freaks at the time – they talk to peers now who remember them a different way.
“I re-meet up with people from that time and they’re like, ‘You were so nice and we all liked you,’” Erskine says. “I describe myself at that age as a complete outcast, in pain, miserable.”
Now, she says, that’s probably because middle school is a time when “everyone kind of starts to develop insecurities and realize they’re not who they ‘should be’ and so they start adopting these identities to kind of fit in with everyone.”
In the second season, both girls have problems with their mothers – again, another experience from the actors’ past.
“We wanted to play with the theme of anti-mom, pro-dad stuff that happens at that age,” Konkle says. She called her mother a less-than-flattering name and still regrets it.
“Anna and I both shared the same experience of wanting to be as far away from being like our moms, which was a really fun area to explore,” Erskine says.
In one of the new episodes, their mothers take them shopping and, yes, disagree about their choices.
Ultimately, Konkle says, “there’s an acceptance that we hoped would also be a self-acceptance.”
In a later episode, Maya finds herself making new friends through the theater department. That causes a rift with Anna, forcing her to find her own tribe. Oddly, the split brings them even closer.
To get the authenticity they sought with the first season, Konkle and Erskine say they’ve talked to friends about their middle school years. “It’s such a vast wealth of memories and stories,” Erskine says. “It’s sort of never-ending.”
While both Erskine and Konkle are in their 30s, they play opposite actors who are in their teens.
“We spent a lot of time figuring out how we would shoot in a way that every person in the scene would be comfortable,” Erskine says. “Whenever any romantic or mature content would come about, it would be done in a way that always made the kids feel safe and taken care of.”
For more intimate scenes, Erskine and Konkle used creative photography and body doubles.
To reach a third season, the two say they needed the second to show maturity and growth in their characters.
“At the end of the day, we’re really trying to hold a mirror to our experiences – human experiences – and show them back in the way that either was funny to us or honest or whatever,” Konkle says. “That’s what was exciting to us.”
“PEN15” returns Sept. 18 on Hulu.
