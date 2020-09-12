'PEN15' explores more growing pains in Season 2

Her character – also called Maya – is eager for her first kiss. She auditions for the school play, gets a leading role and assumes a “showmance” is in her future.

Her best friend also gets involved in theater and reveals another, more organized side to her personality.

While both Konkle and Erskine have certain views of their lives as teenagers – both think they were freaks at the time – they talk to peers now who remember them a different way.

“I re-meet up with people from that time and they’re like, ‘You were so nice and we all liked you,’” Erskine says. “I describe myself at that age as a complete outcast, in pain, miserable.”

Now, she says, that’s probably because middle school is a time when “everyone kind of starts to develop insecurities and realize they’re not who they ‘should be’ and so they start adopting these identities to kind of fit in with everyone.”

In the second season, both girls have problems with their mothers – again, another experience from the actors’ past.

“We wanted to play with the theme of anti-mom, pro-dad stuff that happens at that age,” Konkle says. She called her mother a less-than-flattering name and still regrets it.