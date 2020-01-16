Peter Weber embraces all 'Bachelor' stands for

Picking or picked?

Being the one to winnow the dating pool is much harder than being one of the ones hoping to be chosen. “You obviously feel a lot more nervous on the other side, but I can still say being the one picking is a lot harder. With any relationship I’ve hated that.”

The perks? Travel, clothes (“the clothes are awesome”), education.

“I definitely feel like I’m a much better communicator and that’s obviously huge for a relationship. It was really cool for me to have so many different women and personalities. I had to adjust on the fly and learn how to have them receive what I really intended for them to receive.”

What he didn’t expect was the schedule involved. “You get very little sleep and you have very long nights," Weber says.

Those dates – one-on-one and group ones – were unlike any he’s been on – a real plus, particularly since it’s unlikely he would plan something as elaborate on his own. The flying themes (yup, the show exhausts the obvious puns) were plenty and just as smile-inducing as the man involved.