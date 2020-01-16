Peter Weber embraces all 'Bachelor' stands for

LOS ANGELES – Consider Peter Weber a real fan of “The Bachelor” franchise. Before he even stepped foot in the house, he watched the show, loved the concept and, at 18, ran into host Chris Harrison at a movie theater and shared his enthusiasm.
“The first season I ever saw was with Jake Pavelka,” Weber says. “He was a pilot and, with my ties to flying (he, his father and his brother are pilots, his mother was a flight attendant), I fell in love with the show and what it stood for. Never could I imagine years later I’d be going with Chris on this journey.”
Now in the throes of a season that, yes, features lots of flying, the 28-year-old Weber says the experience has been just as exciting as he thought it would be. “It’s the most fun, romantic, exhilarating experience I’ve ever had in my life,” he says. “I’m so happy I did it.”
Yes, even if Hannah Brown – the “Bachelorette” who sent him packing in the final episode – managed to turn up on the first edition of his season.
“That was unexpected,” Weber says. “It really caught me off guard. I’m not going to lie, a little bit of me wondered if she wanted to get back into the house. But that was not the case.”
Instead, Brown returned wings he had given her and shared an emotional moment about their breakup. “It was a really raw conversation. It brought feelings I couldn’t hide. Obviously, it wasn’t over.”
Weber says he didn’t hold back during the meeting. “The hardest was just knowing I had the other women there and I was putting them through that. I didn’t want to disrespect them in any way but that conversation had to happen.”
The Delta Air Lines pilot says the moment helped him move on and begin the task of finding a mate.
Picking or picked?
Being the one to winnow the dating pool is much harder than being one of the ones hoping to be chosen. “You obviously feel a lot more nervous on the other side, but I can still say being the one picking is a lot harder. With any relationship I’ve hated that.”
The perks? Travel, clothes (“the clothes are awesome”), education.
“I definitely feel like I’m a much better communicator and that’s obviously huge for a relationship. It was really cool for me to have so many different women and personalities. I had to adjust on the fly and learn how to have them receive what I really intended for them to receive.”
What he didn’t expect was the schedule involved. “You get very little sleep and you have very long nights," Weber says.
Those dates – one-on-one and group ones – were unlike any he’s been on – a real plus, particularly since it’s unlikely he would plan something as elaborate on his own. The flying themes (yup, the show exhausts the obvious puns) were plenty and just as smile-inducing as the man involved.
“Peter will tell you just about everything,” Harrison admits. Except, of course, how this season of “The Bachelor” turns out. When filming was over, he wondered if he could keep the secret. “It’s weird,” Weber says. “But you just kind of have to make the most of it. It’s cool having this secret no one knows. I just wish everyone could know about it and then I could live a normal life again, but the point is to make the most of this weird moment and enjoy it.”
Weber says he’s back flying and has co-workers who are willing to fill in for him when he’s got a “Bachelor” obligation.
He also has resigned himself to hearing about the windmill (where he and Brown allegedly had sex) or the scar he got while playing golf on “The Bachelorette.”
“I think it’s badass,” he says pointing to the scar on his forehead. “It was a freak accident and, it is what it is. I wasn’t going to let it keep me down or bum me out. I was in the middle of this whole journey and it’ll fade. It’s just skin. I didn’t lose my eye, so that’s the biggest thing.”
As Weber gestures to the inches-long gash over his right eye, a tattoo on a finger becomes visible. He and his brother, Jack, got matching “12” tattoos to celebrate the Seattle Seahawks winning the Super Bowl in 2014.
While the brothers are best friends, Peter says it’s unlikely Jack would ever want to be “The Bachelor.” “He’s got a great girlfriend and they’re really great together, but he does play a part in my season. He’s my biggest fan.”
So what does it take to land this year’s bachelor? “You have to have that sense of travel and adventure because it’s going to be a lifestyle for the rest of my life. Yes, I’m going to have a family one day, but I never want to completely lose that (spirit of adventure). It was important that the girl I end up with shared that.”
While some have questioned whether the “Bachelor” way of finding a mate works, Weber wasn’t about to second-guess the process. “I was just excited. It’s such an amazing opportunity. I know it works, so why would I say no?”