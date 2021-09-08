Peyton Elizabeth Lee surfs into a new 'Doogie' world

“I’ve always wanted to do a show about my family and my experience,” she says. “And when I started talking to Melvin, it all sort of came together.”

To bring their “Doogie” into the present, Kang and Mar decided to reference the 1990s series and use the nickname as slang for a younger-than-normal doctor, “which apparently is a thing that happens sometimes,” she says. Neil Patrick Harris, who played the original Doogie, gave his blessing.

The Hawaiian setting, meanwhile, afforded Kang a chance to bring elements of her family into the story. Born in Hawaii, she thought the location would be perfect for “Kamealoha.” “Our show is so hopeful and escapist and uplifting...having this magical world felt like the right decision.”

The show’s theme song – a play on the original – is performed on ukulele by Jake Shimabukuro, a Hawaiian standout. This Doogie’s family home is also a two-story, so friends can slip in a second-floor window. And, the show’s opening montage – like the original’s – catches up viewers on the story.

While Lee wasn’t familiar with the original series (she wasn’t born until a decade after it ended), she did her research and thought it would be a great way to show how involved a teenager’s life can be.