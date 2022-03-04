Playing icons: It takes more than acting to become Magic Johnson, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Norm Nixon

It’s one thing to act like a professional basketball player. It’s quite another to play like one.

“There was a lot of pressure on me,” says Norm Nixon’s son, DeVaughn Nixon. “I was like, ‘Look, man, you can’t let your dad down and you can’t let the production down. You’ve got to nail it.”

Thanks to period costumes and the heightened atmosphere of playing one of the Los Angeles Lakers, Nixon came through.

The series is “Winning Time,” a look at the Lakers during the 1980s. It shows how owner Jerry Buss was able to assemble an all-star team, despite his detractors. Produced and directed by Adam McKay, it employs an ‘80s sensibility throughout and gives its actors more than a little challenge since basketball fans are well aware of Kareem Abdul Jabbar, Magic Johnson and Nixon.

“We wanted the basketball to look good…and we got lucky with the actors we had,” McKay says. Solomon Hughes, who plays Abdul-Jabbar, says he turned to YouTube to help him get the moves down. “Obviously, that was a big part of this, but there was also the freedom of knowing no one can shoot a sky hook like Kareem. So I (was) going to give it my best shot and just leave it there.”

Similarly: Magic Johnson.

“They’re icons for a reason,” says Quincy Isaiah, who plays Johnson. “(They’re) hard to emulate but we can get a little taste, a little essence of who they are on the court.”

Because the actors had basketball experience, they could lean into the details. “If nothing else, I looked like him on the court,” Isaiah says.

Nixon also had another pressure – his brother, Norman Ellard Nixon Jr. – is “a hell of a basketball player. But I was just like, ‘I got to get this.’ I’m a spitting image of my father and there’s no way” he couldn’t play the role.

While shooting the basketball segments, Adrien Brody (who plays coach Pat Riley) and Jason Clark (who’s Jerry West), found the action “endlessly entertaining,” Brody says. “I was just so impressed by it and the innovative way that the production has shot this. It’s just so creative.”

Providing commentary

Instead of unfolding like a typical sports film, “Winning Time” frequently lets characters turn to the viewers and comment.

John C. Reilly, who plays Buss, thought the concept brought a “chaotic, wonderful energy” but it threw him initially.

“It was almost like you had to decide some qualities for your scene partner, the camera,” he says. “Normally, when you’re acting with an actor, you can just see what they’re giving off. But when you’re looking into the camera, it’s no one that you’re talking to. You’re kind of talking to everyone.”

Reilly says he tried to be as specific and as intimate as possible to build a relationship from episode to episode.

Gaby Hoffman, who plays Claire Rothman, general manager of The Forum, didn’t lean in as heavily as Reilly because of the way the scripts were written: “There’s something about the dialogue and the pacing of everything that it just felt like another beat in jazz or something.”

Isaiah says it was easy to feel when it was time to address the camera. “And sometimes, people would be like, ‘Hey, why don’t you try to deliver that line to the camera?’” he says. “Sometimes it works, sometimes it doesn’t.”

That spontaneity was in keeping with what the 1980s Lakers were all about. “That feeling of ‘anything could happen at any time’ is kind of the fundamental philosophy of the way the show is made,” Hoffman says. “It’s so exciting…and that’s one of those things that feels just right when it happens.”

Because the characters are so well-known, “Winning Time” was “the single hardest casting challenge that I’ve ever encountered,” McKay says. “These guys can play ball and they’re really talented actors. I’ve never experienced anything like it in all the years that I’ve been doing it.”

While “Winning Time” may not be the series those Lakers want (it’s based on “Showtime: Magic, Kareem, Riley and the Los Angeles Lakers Dynasty of the 1980s” by Jeff Pearlman), it has so much built-in drama, McKay couldn’t ignore it. Known for ensemble films like “Vice,” “Don’t Look Up” and “The Big Short,” he has an ability to deal with large casts and still send a message.

Magic time

Then, too, there’s the challenge of dealing with someone as larger-than-life as Johnson. “We know the smile, we know the incredible creativity, but he was a winner,” McKay says. “That’s what’s so exciting about this story. You really saw this style that, previously, people would have rolled their eyes at become the dominant style of the NBA. It’s one of the reasons we were drawn to this story. It was this integration of a lot of different cultures into this amazing thing that became the NBA.”

“Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty” begins March 6 on HBO.

