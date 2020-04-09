Playing Phyllis: Cate Blanchett says Schlafly was a true power player

LOS ANGELES – Cate Blanchett’s first image of Phyllis Schlafly was at a podium before the 2016 presidential election.
“This little old lady was literally wheeled out to endorse Trump,” Blanchett says. “And then, Trump was at her funeral and I was thinking, ‘Why?’”
When Blanchett was asked to play Schlafly in “Mrs. America,” an FX on Hulu miniseries, she did her research and quickly understood “the power of Phyllis Schlafly’s Rolodex. That Rolodex is what helped get Reagan elected, what changed the whole plank of the Republican Party to put pro-life in there. I was gobsmacked by her ability to inspire and galvanize and mobilize people through various different tactics….She was a true alpha and absolutely a force of nature, much like myself.”
The nine-part limited series looks at Schlafly and the supporters of the Equal Rights Amendment, which she opposed.
Because Schlafly was more interested in defense, she didn’t really march against the ERA until a friend turned her on to what she saw as its dangers, primarily the idea that women could be drafted if it passed.
Schlafly thought that would dilute the military and “she started to forge a link in her mind between the ERA and the move toward communism,” Blanchett says.
Schlafly’s method of mobilization: a newsletter she had written called the Phyllis Schlafly Report. “When she became interested in the ERA campaign, all she had to do was send out an article in her newsletter to her thousands of subscribers,” says “Mrs. America” creator Dahvi Waller. “It was like a light switch was turned on. She was an incredibly effective grassroots organizer and she was able to mobilize women.”
In the series, Waller shows how Gloria Steinem, Bella Abzug, Betty Friedan and others took a different view of the amendment.
The goal, Waller says, was not to paint one side as heroes and the other as villains but to “create a series with shades of gray. What really struck me about all the women from this period was how messy they were.”
A consummate researcher, Blanchett says she read as much as she could about Schlafly before beginning to figure out how to play her.
“Phyllis was very much a believer in the status quo,” the two-time Oscar winner says. “Everything about Phyllis, from her actions to her appearance to her family life, spoke to order.”
Schlafly was also a very polarizing force, which could explain why she didn’t win a seat in Congress, even though she ran a vigorous campaign.
“In the end, how polarizing she became was the very thing that prevented her from getting a place in Reagan’s cabinet,” Blanchett says.
While something like “Mrs. America” might have been a place for Blanchett to make her own political statement, she quickly dismissed that idea. “My agreement or disagreement or my personal political persuasions I couldn’t be less interested in folding into a character,” she says. “The way you create ambiguity and juxtaposition in a character is to simply butt them together and then present it to an audience. We are all full of contradictions and hypocrisies. No one is perfect, including Phyllis, although her hair was mostly always perfect.”
Blanchett figures Schlafly’s unyielding personality came from her Catholic faith. But she wasn’t one to use it as a shield. Instead, she faced her detractors head on.
When entertainer Anita Bryant was hit in the face with a pie, “she grabbed her husband’s hand or her boyfriend’s hand and started weeping and praying,” Blanchett says. When the same thing happened to Schlafly, “she turns around without missing a beat and says, ‘Well, I’m glad that pie wasn’t cherry because it would have stained my dress.’”
Like Bryant, Schlafly opposed homosexuality. “And yet her son was out and gay and he supported her,” Blanchett says. “The world is a complicated place.”
To understand Schlafly’s place, the actress look at the articles the activist wrote, watched the interviews she gave and read the speeches she delivered. “You absorb all that stuff and then you have to sort of channel it through the framework of the script.
“I think for a lot of people, politics is a game,” Blanchett says. “Phyllis was a political animal. In one interview with Larry King she said, ‘If you’re a doctor and you can’t stand the sight of blood, you can’t be a doctor. If you’re frightened of controversy and your work is in the political arena, you’re in the wrong field.'"
Unwilling to damn or praise Schlafly, Blanchett says her job is to present a character, warts and all. “Like a therapist, you have to reach a point of understanding. You have to try and understand, from their perspective, what they think they’re doing. But you also have to try to understand what other people’s opinions were, too.”
"Mrs. America" begins April 15 on FX on Hulu.
