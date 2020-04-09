Playing Phyllis: Cate Blanchett says Schlafly was a true power player

Schlafly’s method of mobilization: a newsletter she had written called the Phyllis Schlafly Report. “When she became interested in the ERA campaign, all she had to do was send out an article in her newsletter to her thousands of subscribers,” says “Mrs. America” creator Dahvi Waller. “It was like a light switch was turned on. She was an incredibly effective grassroots organizer and she was able to mobilize women.”

In the series, Waller shows how Gloria Steinem, Bella Abzug, Betty Friedan and others took a different view of the amendment.

The goal, Waller says, was not to paint one side as heroes and the other as villains but to “create a series with shades of gray. What really struck me about all the women from this period was how messy they were.”

A consummate researcher, Blanchett says she read as much as she could about Schlafly before beginning to figure out how to play her.

“Phyllis was very much a believer in the status quo,” the two-time Oscar winner says. “Everything about Phyllis, from her actions to her appearance to her family life, spoke to order.”

Schlafly was also a very polarizing force, which could explain why she didn’t win a seat in Congress, even though she ran a vigorous campaign.