Playing school: Tim Federle puts a new spin on 'High School Musical'

Because he was so busy trying to get the first season up and running, the theater veteran didn’t think where he might take “HSMTMTS” in a second season.

First thought: Would COVID-19 be a factor? “We made a real decision about that,” Federle says. “By the time we would wrap this season, I had a feeling there would be a certain amount of COVID fatigue.” Thus: “COVID is not referenced this season.”

It was, however, a big factor. Actors and dancers wore masks and shields; directors and choreographers rethought staging. “For anyone in a producing position, you’d wake up, hold your breath and hope,” Federle says. He and others didn’t ignore how lucky they were – “to be working at time when so many were struggling.”

So, season two?

Federle decided it could be a deep dive into what happens when classmates go in different directions. His examples: Miss Jenn, the East High School drama teacher, and Zack, her ex-boyfriend who went on to a career on Broadway. He returns to Salt Lake City to direct the high school musical at rival North High School.

The two square off and battle to see who can produce the best show.