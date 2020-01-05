Plenty to 'Cheer': New Netflix series goes behind the scenes

“Monica has a great poker face,” Whiteley says. “There are teams that are nipping at their heels – the margin of error is so small. And she says, ‘We practice forever until we get it totally right and then we keep practicing until we can’t get it wrong.’”

As the series shows, accidents can happen. An outsider would think, “How are they going to pull that off?” Whiteley says. But Aldama knows she can lose a cheerleader the day of competition, put someone else in and still win.

To get to that point, “they practice about three to four times longer than the football team,” Whiteley says.

“Cheer” follows the Navarro squad to Daytona and, yes, there are surprises – for the filmmaker and the team. Whiteley says he reacted quickly to the curve he was thrown and still ended up with a series that will hold the audience right down to the last tumble.

“The secret to keeping an audience interested is, ‘Do they care about the outcome of the event? Are there real stakes? How badly do they want it?’ If that’s the case, it won’t matter if they win or lose,” he says.

Because “Last Chance U” had a second season, there’s a strong possibility Netflix could order another round of “Cheer.”