LOS ANGELES -- Getting a chance to play someone with a “lot of challenges, mysteries and darkness” has been a thrill, says actress Sofia Carson.
In “Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists,” she turns up as a blogger and fashion designer at Beacon Heights University, a school where veteran “Liars” like Sasha Pieterse’s Alison DiLaurentis and Janel Parrish’s Mona Vanderwaal can reinvent themselves and serve as mentors for another generation.
The spinoff – designed to keep the franchise alive – finds a group of driven students (Carson among them) wondering who’s behind a murder in their community. True to PLL form, there’s plenty of suspicion among everyone, old and young.
Carson’s character, Ava Jalali, numbers among those “perfectionists” – students who want to ace everything. “She carries a lot on her shoulders,” Carson says. “She’s the perfect transition for me.”
Coming from the “Descendants” TV movies (where she played Evie, the daughter of the Evil Queen), the 25-year-old Florida native was looking for a role that could ease her out of the teen mold and into something more adult.
Ava is great with computers, able to get information others can’t. “The Perfectionists” looks at a generation’s need to “live their perfect lives and be perfect in every way,” says executive producer Marlene King. “We know that’s impossible.”
Carson agrees: “Social media has done a lot of harm to the younger generation. It makes it seem like everything is easy and instantaneous. People don’t see the hard work that goes behind something like this show.”
Working on a drama “isn’t all glamour,” she adds. “A lot of it is 18-hour days of hard work. You have to truly love the craft to be in this business. Once you do, it’s the best.”
Like others her age, Carson grew up watching the Disney Channel and its stars – Miley Cyrus, the Jonas Brothers, Demi Lovato – and wanting to be among them. “I don’t remember not wanting to do this,” she says.
Thankfully, Carson’s parents helped foster the dream. “They never made it seem like an impossibility,” she says. They encouraged her singing and dancing. They drove her to auditions. But it didn’t happen overnight.
“I had 15 years of working for it,” Carson says. “You write hundreds of songs, go to countless auditions and put in a lot of hard work. But I always knew this was who I am.”
The career started with a guest spot on “Austin & Ally,” then she landed a regular role on “Faking It.” “Descendants” followed and Carson was in.
She signed a record deal as well and has been nurturing that career since 2015. In 2017, she released “Back to Beautiful,” and now is recording more songs for a new release.
To push that aspect of her career, Carson has appeared at a number of Disney specials, including several at the Disney Parks.
“That’s pretty magical,” she says. “When you see fans of a show like ‘Descendants,’ it’s the most beautiful feeling. They get incredibly excited and emotional and tell you what your character means to them.
“My favorite part of this job is the human connection I’m able to have with young girls and young boys.”
“Pretty Little Liars,” however, is built on secrets, which means Carson will have to avoid revealing too much.
The relationship could increase her popularity. (She already has more than 600,000 Twitter followers.) The reason: “Pretty Little Liars” doesn’t talk down to its audience.
“We treat our characters as if they are adults because they’re solving very important, mature problems in their lives,” says King.
Pieterse says that was what made the original series so popular. “Our fans became so attached and so loyal because they saw themselves in us. There was enough relatability in everyone, even though our situations were so heightened and not necessarily always realistic.”
The upside? “We get to pretend to be someone else, literally, for months at a time," Carson says.
“Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists” premieres March 20 on Freeform.