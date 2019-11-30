'Prodigal Son' proves a mystery, even for star Tom Payne

LOS ANGELES – Before starting “Prodigal Son,” actor Tom Payne read every book he could find that would provide insight into the minds of serial killers.

The upshot? “It’s a never-ending riddle,” he says. “It’s never one thing that (triggers the killing). It’s a variety of things. Generally, there’s anger and pain involved.”

In the hit Fox series, Payne plays the son of a serial killer who draws on his knowledge to help the New York Police Department solve crimes and stop killers.

Frequently, he consults with his father (played by Michael Sheen) and discovers more about his own life.

Often, he gets information that helps him better understand why his father – known as The Surgeon – did what he did.

“The human condition is endlessly fascinating,” Payne says. “Everyone is seemingly born as a blank canvas and then ends up being a fully formed person. How much of that is nurture and how much is nature?