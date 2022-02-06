'Promised Land' works to tell immigrant stories that are relatable

While it may be set in a Latin world, “Promised Land” is about other immigrant stories, too, says Christina Ochoa, who plays the daughter of a vineyard owner.

“Every immigrant is different. Every story is different,” she says. “Everyone has such a different point of view and seeing that represented, where there’s no common denominator, is real diversity.”

A stunt coordinator, who’s Vietnamese American, told Executive Producer Matt Lopez the series reminded him of his parents’ story. “They didn’t come over a wall. They came in a boat, but it’s such a fundamentally American story. I like to say that ‘Promised Land’ is a Latino story, but it’s an American journey.”

In the new ABC drama, viewers get the perspectives of the rich vineyard owner, his children, the immigrants who work in the fields and the rivals who want to take him down.

Lopez says his inspirations are diverse, too: “Dallas” and “East of Eden.”

“J.R. Ewing was sort of my spirit animal,” he explains. “East of Eden,” which he read less than two years ago, unfolded “like a 10 o’clock soap. And yet, in terms of what it’s going for, it’s striving for so much more. That’s, I think, what ‘Promised Land’ really tries to do.”

John Ortiz, who plays Joe Sandoval, the owner of Heritage House Vineyards, has plenty to juggle – including an ex-wife (played by Bellamy Young) who wants to gain control of the family business, and children, step-children and a second wife (played by Cecilia Suarez) who, Lopez says, is the heart and soul of the family.

“Her journey is the one that resonated the most with me,” he says.

For Ortiz, that’s as it should be. “I come from a home of strong women who raised me,” he says. “I think it’s beautiful.”

Suarez says there’s more to her character than first-time viewers may realize. “This is a woman who is not only a mother or a wife, she’s a full woman with desires, with doubts, with complexities, with contradictions. And that is hard to find.”

Because “Promised Land” includes a wide range of characters, Lopez wanted to make sure he had a variety of voices to inform them. “By having a lot of Latino and Latina members behind the camera, on the writing staff, there’s a level of personal investment and that filters through in the material,” he says. “When we were casting, we had actors who would come in and say, ‘My parents were fruit pickers in Santa Paula. I’ve never seen their story on screen before. Thank you.’” At the other extreme: actors who were grateful the series wasn’t showing a wealthy Latino family in a drug cartel.

To make sure it represented the range of experiences, the producers hired a cultural consultant who could advise the actors about regional dialects.

“It was very important that these people sounded like where they were from,” says Andres Velez, who plays an undocumented immigrant who works at Heritage House. “I’ve seen other shows and other things where people are supposed to be from a certain country and they don’t sound like that. It took me away from the story.”

For Young, who seems like an outsider in this world, “Promised Land” has been a great learning experience. “It tells these stories…of people living the American dream any way they can.” The soapy aspects of the story may draw viewers in, but “also our hearts are going to expand because we see the people, people just like us. And that’s what compassion grows from.”

"Promised Land" airs on ABC.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Staying in? We've got you covered Get the recommendations on what's streaming now, games you'll love, TV news and more with our weekly Home Entertainment newsletter! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.