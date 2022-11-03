Quad-Cities residents research haunted Connecticut inn for new Netflix show

Nick Simons and Aaron Thompson have worked together for over a decade, researching spirits and the afterlife in the Quad-Cities and Midwest. Now they've gained an international audience after Netflix brought to the East Coast for a new paranormal investigation reality show.
"28 Days Haunted" took three teams of paranormal researchers to different haunted locations across the country to stay in for 28 days — which Thompson said was the length of time famous paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren said it could take for haunted spaces to become truly active.
Simons, of Davenport, and Thompson, of Andalusia, have worked together since 2009, looking into Quad-Cities haunts like the former Rock Island YMCA, Renwick Mansion and Schuetzen Park. The group, called Ghost Crier, has posted many investigations on YouTube.
While they have done interviews for shows in the past, Thompson said, many didn't end up panning out, especially once the COVID-19 pandemic hit. The pair was excited to hear back from Netflix, he said.
They was joined by psychic Sean Austin in the show, and all three stayed in the Captain Grant's Inn together for a month, going about their investigation and daily activities with cameras always watching. The inn is supposedly haunted by Captain Grant himself, as well as other shades.
"The show is cool," Simons said. "It's kind of a mash up of 'Ghost Hunters' and 'Big Brother.'"
Simons and Thompson were informed just days before leaving that they were headed to Connecticut, but didn't get to know where they were headed in the state or anything about the place they'd be staying in. The group was blindfolded before being taken to the Inn, and it wasn't until they were leaving town that they even learned its name, which ended up being Preston, Simons said.
While some of what happened in the house made it into the six-episode series, like Simons' mad dash between floors while trying to pinpoint loud crashing noises that turned out to be items falling on their own in the attic, Thompson and Simons said there was plenty behind-the-scenes action that didn't make the cut.
While they weren't given any information on the inn or its history, facts they turned up while trying to communicate with spirits were brought up in a weekly Zoom call with a state historian, and many were verified.
"We got some of the best EVP, which is Electronic Voice Phenomenon, there on-site," Thompson said. "We've got some great spirit box captures that I thought were the best that we've actually captured at a location."
This isn't Simons and Thompson's first TV appearance — Amazon Prime show "Ghost Crier: Breaking Frequencies" follows the pair as they investigate a school in Viola, Iowa and the former YMCA in Rock Island.
The show has been out for two weeks, and the investigators said they've had a lot of people reach out about what they saw, from paranormal fans to podcasters. Simons said he hopes they can get back to making short documentary-style videos of their investigations to post online, so people can see every aspect of what they do.
"I've always wanted to kind of take the research on a more escalated level, but like NASA you need funding..." Thompson said. "I mean, this is at least a step forward where people are aware of us."
