Queen Latifah looks out for the little guy in 'The Equalizer' reboot

This “Equalizer” will delve into more of its leading character's past. Those who surround her help explain how she got to be where she is.

For Latifah, it’s a great chance to display her action skills. Although she has scored with gritty dramas and biographies (she was nominated for an Oscar for “Chicago,” won an Emmy for producing “Bessie”), she hasn’t had ample opportunity to show her kickboxing and fighting skills.

“I like to fight as much as possible,” Latifah says. “I’m learning a lot about how to do it and how to do it efficiently and how to preserve my body as well. I have a lot of respect for stunt people, for fight choreography, for all the stunt profession because they really sell a lot of what we do.”

More important, “I want to make sure I don’t pretend to be 22 years old because they would have gotten these paws (fists) every episode in every different way. She’s not fighting just because she wants to fight. She’s fighting because someone did something wrong. She’s fighting because she has to protect someone. And that’s the way I was raised.”

Latifah’s father taught her her moves, but impressed upon her they were to be used only if someone else was being bullied or abused. “We don’t need fights just to fight.”