LOS ANGELES – Rachel Bloom expects to take a vacation, record an album and consider Broadway after her hit series “Crazy Ex-Girlfriend” ends. But don’t suggest another network show.
“There are only a handful of people who have had the schedule,” she says. And, yes, it’s grueling. In addition to starring in the CW series, she writes songs, scripts and directs, making her a hyphenate with more than one hyphen. “It’s exhausting, but I’ve learned so much.”
Originally pitched as a cable series, “Crazy Ex-Girlfriend” was going to be more risqué than it is. “The songs would have been dirtier. The sex scenes would have been dirtier,” Bloom says. “But I like that we’ve had structure. It’s reined us in in a nice way. There’s an edginess in the show that maybe wouldn’t have been there if we hadn’t been at a network.”
Location didn’t stop Bloom and fellow executive producer Aline Brosh McKenna from testing the standards and practices people. Bloom offers a few examples (yes, they’re dirty), then admits, “sex can be an easy go-to for comedians, especially myself. So it makes us not go with the first idea and we get a little more creative.”
Best known for R-rated YouTube videos before “Ex-Girlfriend,” Bloom grew up as a musical theater nerd. “I learned sketch comedy, which had a very rigid structure,” she says. “And that helped me focus this show, which has been a mix of that sketch-writing structure and sitcom-writing structure.
“I got a lot of the ‘zigging where we should zag’ from Aline. She’s been having a lot of fun skewering the tropes she often wrote or was tasked to write in film. It’s fun to continue to use structure, then break it in strategic ways.”
In this, the fourth and final season, the two are looking at a new beginning for their heroine, Rebecca Bunch.
Envisioned in four segments (each year Rebecca faced a new challenge in her romantic life), the series followed the lawyer as she moved from New York City to West Covina, California, where her teenage crush lived. Hoping to look nonchalant in her efforts, she was revealed as something of a stalker and learned to accept her fate. The producers say this year is one of redemption, recovery, responsibility, rebirth, renewal and reality.
For the 31-year-old Bloom, it’s also a time to assess all that she has gotten to do. Through live appearances, she says, she has met a number of people with the same problems. “With my character, you think your problems and neuroses are unique and yet I’m meeting people who are just like me. We all have the same fears – if only we talked about it more.”
Because it’s stuffed with music, “Crazy Ex-Girlfriend” has allowed her to write songs in a number of genres. Those songs are carefully plotted and placed.
“The storyline of the episodes determines the songs,” McKenna says. “We are almost never able to say, ‘Oh, we’d like to do this genre’ and then work backwards from it. It’s always the idea of the song generates the genre.”
Group numbers – a Bloom favorite – are difficult because they take so much time to shoot, but they do remind her of Broadway (which, by the way, produced many of her co-stars).
“The second ‘Crazy Ex’ wraps, I want to release a new album, full of the dirtiest songs I couldn’t do on the show. It’s probably going to be an album called, like, ‘Smut,’” she says. “I definitely feel shackled by not being able to say words like (expletive).”
Had the network canceled the series – and not allowed Bloom and McKenna to see their vision through – Bloom assumes she would have written the rest of it “but changed the name slightly so we wouldn’t get sued for rights and just put it on YouTube.”
Now, with the end in sight, she’ll watch all the TV she has missed and marvel at the abilities they exhibit.
Shows like “Seinfeld” and “Arrested Development” were goals, Bloom says, “because the tones were so specific and so well-written, but they didn’t feel written. They just feel. I marvel at the specificity of the tone.”
“Crazy Ex-Girlfriend” airs Fridays at 8 p.m. on The CW.