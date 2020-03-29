Randall 'is better than me,' Sterling K. Brown says of 'This Is Us' character

LOS ANGELES – Sterling K. Brown’s wife knew just how to get him to stop watching TV and help with a family project. “I need you to do what Randall would do,” she said.

“I hit the DVR, recorded the game and got up and helped,” he recalls. Randall, the character he plays on NBC’s “This Is Us” has become a role model for others, Brown included.

“He’s a good reminder to be the best version of yourself,” the Emmy-winning actor says. “Unlike me, he is not as forgiving of himself as he could be. The pursuit of perfection is debilitating sometimes.”

In this year’s season finale, Randall came to blows with his brother, Kevin. He had problems with his sister, Kate, too, and is often trying to figure out what’s best for his wife and family. But, at the heart of everything, Brown says, “he’s a good man. I’m a decent human being, too, but he’s better than me.”

Thanks to “This Is Us,” Brown has won every award given to a television actor, landed numerous film roles and offered parts in several prestige projects.