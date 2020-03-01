Rapper Lil Dicky chronicles career in new comedy, 'Dave'

LOS ANGELES – Before the world got to meet rapper Lil Dicky, there was an intervention.
Dave Burd’s family tried to convince him he was making a mistake by releasing a video that could hurt his chances for future employment.
“I had been working on this stuff for like two years, behind the scenes,” Burd says of his online persona. “I had a full-time job and every moment of free time I got, I was working on the rap stuff.”
On a vacation in Hawaii, Burd’s parents and girlfriend expressed their concern. He listened, but resisted.
“They were out of touch,” he explains. “The best day of my life, by far, was the day I put the thing online for the first time. And, literally, in the first 12 hours, the video got a million views. I feel like that was the day that I learned I was who I thought I was.”
The next day, TMZ called and the views continued to grow. Lil Dicky – Burd’s stage persona – became such a force he was able to rally other celebrities for an environmental video called “Earth.” Today, the 31-year-old Pennsylvania native is putting the finishing touches on “Dave,” a new FXX comedy that chronicles the rise of Lil Dicky. Loosely based on his life, it shows those early battles and the determination that fueled his dream.
Burd plays the heightened version of Lil Dicky and admits if that first video hadn’t been a viral hit, he still might have kept trying. “I would have attempted stuff until it became like, ‘Man, you’re at an age and a failure rate, you’ve got to get a grip.’”
Instead, he’s managed by uber-producer Scooter Braun and working with some of the top names in the business.
Now, as the premiere of “Dave” nears, Burd says he’s reliving those feelings he had when he first put his music online. “I really think I’m on to something. I just have to wait for the world to agree.”
Growing up, he says, “I had three dreams: To be a comedian, to be a rapper and to play in the NBA. All of them are ridiculous dreams in general. But being a comedian felt like the feasible thing to go for. Being a rapper and playing in the NBA felt very improbable.”
After graduating from the University of Richmond, Burd moved to San Francisco and worked at an ad agency where the rap dream took hold. In “Dave,” he reveals how the gestation may have been like.
Rap, he says, was also a way to get into the entertainment business, writing scripts for film and television.
Jeff Schaffer, who co-created and produces “Dave,” says he was attracted to Burd’s confidence. “When I met him, I was not looking to do a show. I was busy and, yes, I knew who Lil Dicky was. I mean the internet is 50 percent porn, 30 percent clickbait and 20 percent Lil Dicky videos.”
During their discussions, Burd said he wanted to be one of the greatest entertainers in the history of entertainment.
“I get it,” Schaffer says. “But he had the same confidence six years ago when he had done nothing, right? This guy, who looks like a piece of broccoli had a bar mitzvah, is thinking, ‘I’m going to be this amazing rapper.’ And I’m like, ‘That’s a great comedic engine for a show. What if he’s right?’”
Although Burd might seem overconfident to some, he comes off as sincere in person. “I don’t ever want to do something just for shock value,” he says. “I believe in the art of comedy and pushing boundaries and taking risks. But I believe in having a high moral compass and not doing anything I’d feel bad about.”
“Dave,” he says, is designed to show he’s a funny guy. Viewers who watch should be able to say, “If I met him, I’d really like him. There are certain shows where the protagonist is supposed to be an a------. I want people to like me.”
“Dave” premieres Wednesdayon FXX.