Rapper Lil Dicky chronicles career in new comedy, 'Dave'

LOS ANGELES – Before the world got to meet rapper Lil Dicky, there was an intervention.

Dave Burd’s family tried to convince him he was making a mistake by releasing a video that could hurt his chances for future employment.

“I had been working on this stuff for like two years, behind the scenes,” Burd says of his online persona. “I had a full-time job and every moment of free time I got, I was working on the rap stuff.”

On a vacation in Hawaii, Burd’s parents and girlfriend expressed their concern. He listened, but resisted.

“They were out of touch,” he explains. “The best day of my life, by far, was the day I put the thing online for the first time. And, literally, in the first 12 hours, the video got a million views. I feel like that was the day that I learned I was who I thought I was.”

The next day, TMZ called and the views continued to grow. Lil Dicky – Burd’s stage persona – became such a force he was able to rally other celebrities for an environmental video called “Earth.” Today, the 31-year-old Pennsylvania native is putting the finishing touches on “Dave,” a new FXX comedy that chronicles the rise of Lil Dicky. Loosely based on his life, it shows those early battles and the determination that fueled his dream.