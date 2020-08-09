'Ratched' up: 'Cuckoo's Nest' character returns in glossy drama

Paulson and Sharon Stone, who plays a rich patron determined to affect the hospital’s fate, said they were keen to reference actors from the 1940s.

“There were great performances by actresses like Barbara Stanwyck in that period that were interesting to me,” Stone said. “I wanted to have a few sort of affectations of the acting of that period.”

Finn Wittrock, who plays the serial killer, said he referenced Marlon Brando and James Dean. “So that helped sort of guide me in a weird way.”

Although Executive Producer Ryan Murphy was intrigued by the idea of a “Cuckoo’s Nest” prequel, he was concerned that it would take a long time to get the rights. Those who held them were interested, Paulson said, and “we were able to make it quite quickly and with not a lot of trouble in that way.”

Jumping off into a number of directions, “Ratched” gives its actors plenty of leeway to stretch. Sophie Okonedo, as one of the patients, gets to assume a number of personalities.

“To be honest,” she said, “I can’t remember who I am between each character…I see Mildred as quite helpful.”

“Anyone who wants to learn a thing or two about acting should watch this performance,” Stone said. “It’s just wonderful.”