Reality check: 'American Idol' judges detail what success really takes

Been there. Done that.

That’s the philosophy behind the coaching on “American Idol.”

“It’s not really necessarily about us,” says judge Katy Perry. “We’re just guiding them and supporting them and giving them cues. We really, really care because we’ve been in their shoes.”

Perry and her fellow judges Luke Bryan and Lionel Ritchie weren’t overnight sensations or got the kind of break “Idol” offers. But they did put in the work that brought them the attention to become stars. “You can’t skip the steps,” she says.

And yet, contestants often think they’re ready for the big time the minute they sing one song for the judges. “And we’re saying, ‘No, you’re not,’” Richie says. “That’s tough for us.”

When Richie was starting out (and part of the Commodores), he, too, thought he was ready. “But we didn’t have the experience.”

Adds Bryan: “It’s about each level of having to conquer: You move to Nashville, you have to conquer Nashville, you have to get a record deal. And, constantly, no matter what you do, you’ve got to reinvent yourself and take it to the next level. The stress of that of that next level was always very, very challenging and that’s what so many of these kids don’t realize – that the stress never ends.”

Platinum ticket

To ease the tension a bit during this, the show’s 20th year, “Idol” will present three “platinum” tickets to contestants in three audition cities – Nashville, Austin and Los Angeles. The tickets give them a straight shot to Hollywood Week and they don’t have to go through the first round. They also get to select who they’ll have as duet partners. “They get a tiny advantage because they’re the cream of the crop,” Perry says.

The three chosen, Richie says, “were just naturals. They had all the boxes ticked – stage presence, delivery, sound, style. When they open their mouths, you know exactly who they are.”

“They’re better than us,” Perry says.

Still, they don’t have the hard knocks that helped build the judges’ careers.

Perry, for example, got – then lost – two record deals, had two cars repossessed, slept on couches and ate Trader Joe’s chicken tenders for a year and a half. “It was all a part of the process,” she says.

Richie says rejection was easier to take because “there were five other guys who took the noes with me. But the one thing you can’t overlook is the time you have to put in.”

Like Bryan, he always felt he had to conquer another step. But after participating in USA for Africa and writing and recording “We Are The World,” the Oscar- and Grammy-winner realized, “I had no more problems in life at all.” Created to fight hunger in Africa, the 1985 all-star collaboration gave him an up-close look at a very real problem. Folks in Africa, he says, had nothing “and yet they were smiling and happy to see us.”

A game-changing moment

Keeping that in mind, he wakes up every morning realizing others have much bigger problems. He looks in the mirror and says, “Oh my God. Lionel Richie.”

“That’s my gratitude, my moment when I say to myself, ‘This is how I’ve put myself, where I put myself and where can I go from here?’ That’s my positive attitude.”

Richie says it’s wrong to think he is solely responsible for his success. “If you use the words, ‘I did it,’ then you’re crazy. You got here because you worked hard. People believed in you. And, then, by the grace of God, you made it.”

Still learning

Perry, Bryan and Richie view themselves as mentors – “as fathers and mothers because, sometimes, all they need is a hug just to understand what it’s all about and that’s what we do,” Richie says.

“Idol” emphasizes the contestants’ stories because it helps viewers understand who they are. “They’ve navigated so many challenges of life,” Bryan says. “It makes the fans gravitate to that person even more, which sets them up to go on and be a superstar.”

In return, the three judges learn plenty from the newcomers.

“They remind us how truly blessed we are,” Perry says. “You really have to be born with something but a lot of these kids come in here and they’re not ready. And they’ll say, ‘I’ll work really, really hard.’ And we are like, ‘Yes, but it may not be on this show during this season.’ It’s never been an overnight success.”

"American Idol" begins its 20th season Feb. 27 on ABC.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Staying in? We've got you covered Get the recommendations on what's streaming now, games you'll love, TV news and more with our weekly Home Entertainment newsletter! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.