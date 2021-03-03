Reality show 'Heartland Docs' brings unexpected fame to Nebraska vets

They’ve gotten used to the two cameras taping everyone and everything that comes through the front doors of their clinic and the entourage of eight that follows them around when the show is filming.

To them, their life is still about raising a family, saving animals and renovating a building or two. Nothing out of the ordinary, or so they thought.

“When they first came to us about doing the show, we said we’re not that interesting of people,’’ Ben said. “We really aren’t. They said, ‘We are going to follow you around for a whole day, and there will be some interesting days.’ “

The producers were right. The Schroeders are proud of the fact that the guts of each animal’s story featured on their show is real. The “meat and potatoes,’’ Erin calls it.

Some small adjustments may have to be made while they narrate each segment.

Ben chuckled when he recalled the first time a cow charged him. The producers told him to feel free to react.