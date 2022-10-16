Reba McEntire finds a different chord in dark 'Big Sky' role

You might say there was a bad woman in Reba McEntire just waiting to come out.

Although the Grammy-winning singer has hinted at another side in various acting projects, she gets to embrace a non-Reba quality or two in “Big Sky: Deadly Trails.”

“She’s not a bad person, she’s an interesting person,” McEntire says of Sunny, the woman in charge of a “glamping” business in Montana. While enjoying the outdoors on her excursions, tourists mysteriously disappear. Is she responsible?

“She’s working real hard to hold it all together,” McEntire says. “That’s something totally different than anything I’ve played and acted before. I love the depth of it. She’s more than three-dimensional. She’s very deep, then very friendly and then very dark. It’s so much fun for me.”

A veteran of films like “Tremors” and “The Gambler” and a hit on Broadway in “Annie Get Your Gun,” McEntire never toyed with her image until the folks from “Big Sky” came calling.

“I was worried her fans – or she – didn’t want to go there,” says Executive Producer Elwood Reid. “And then I slowly led into the, ‘What if you were to do something bad and not so nice?’ And I heard this voice in the background going, ‘Yes!’”

It was McEntire’s boyfriend, Rex Linn, who thought something a little rough and tumble was just what she needed.

Co-starring as her husband in the series, Linn moved with McEntire to Albuquerque where the series is shot. Because she’s had acting experience, a stretch like this is easier than she imagined.

“When I first started to have to memorize lines that didn’t rhyme -- and there wasn’t a melody -- it was really, really hard,” she says. “I would try to hum along to something and try to associate. Repetition is the way I memorize.

“What Rex calls ‘walking and talking,’ that’s hard. But it’s easy for me because when I’m singing I have to sing and get to this point because the lighting has to be there when I’m on stage. So that helped me with that. The acting is just being a ham and trying to get attention.”

That aspect of the business goes back to childhood. The oldest of four, McEntire says she was always vying for attention. “I wanted to be in the limelight. I always loved attention and all of it led to this.”

On Broadway, someone asked if she was scared, since she hadn’t done a musical. “And I thought, ‘Shoot. I never even thought of that.’ So, I just blindly go on and do it. It’s just the curiosity. I love to be entertained and I want to entertain folks. I treat people like I want to be treated.”

In “Big Sky,” McEntire has already hummed a bit but it’s unlikely she’ll suddenly break out into a pitch-perfect song.

She and Sunny are both veteran barrel racers and protective of their families. “But it’s a great mystery of who her family is and their past.”

While McEntire is still on tour during her off-days from “Big Sky,” she doesn’t harbor other career dreams.

“I surpassed all my wildest imaginations about Year Two back in the ‘70s,” she says. “I’m a third-generation rodeo brat. I grew up on a working cattle ranch. I’m very grateful and thankful to be here.”

Because she gets the opportunity to work with different directors (and a cast that includes other guest stars), McEntire says she’s seeing effects on her music.

Acting, she says, has enhanced it. “You get into the song and the lyrics more because that video keeps running in your mind. I think it helps.”

“Big Sky” airs on ABC.