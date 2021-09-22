Reboot shows a different view of 'Wonder Years'

“The Wonder Years” may have been an iconic television series about the 1960s and ‘70s but it covered the period from one perspective.
Now, there’s a new “Wonder Years” that looks at the same period from a Black middle-class vantage point.
Fred Savage, who starred in the first series and is one of the producers of the second, says the new edition feels “very comfortable and familiar.”
“We’re maintaining a similar tone, a similar blend of comedy and truth, the same idea of a narrator looking back,” he says. “But there are things that are incredibly unique about this show.”
Chief among them – the touchstone moments. In the first “Wonder Years,” the Vietnam War set the tone. In the new one, the death of Martin Luther King Jr. proves pivotal.
“We wanted to really take the opportunity to show a part of Black middle-class life that had not been seen before,” says Executive Producer Saladin K. Patterson. “Usually when you talk about the late ‘60s, it’s talking about the struggles in the Civil Rights Movement and things like that.” What doesn’t get exposure is the humorous side – something Patterson and Executive Producer Lee Daniels wanted to emphasize.
Elisha “EJ” Williams, who plays Dean Williams, the series’ 12-year-old focus, says the experience has been moving and educational.
“I’m not going to lie, I cried,” he says during a Zoom conference. “I’ve already learned (about the time period), but sometimes when you’re in too deep of a situation, you’ll just start thinking of things that you would have never thought.”
For Dule Hill, who plays Williams’ father, the series has been a reminder: “As much as things have changed, they’ve stayed the same. As tragic as Dr. King’s passing (was), there is so much tragedy that has gone on between now and then…and it’s still happening right now. What’s interesting about exploring this world, in this time period, is you see the trauma, the hurt, the strength of the people. And then you reflect on where you are now and you see that same strength, that same power that same fortitude to press on that has always been there for people who look like me.”
Saycon Sengbloh, who plays Hill’s wife, says the story is so deeply felt, “we don’t feel like we’re re-imagining anything. We feel it. The writing is there. The story is there. The family is there.”
For Williams, though, the ‘60s costumes were a real surprise. “The thing I will probably never get over is how tight those pants are,” he says.
What viewers will note is how sharp adults dressed during the era. “Back then, everything mattered,” Hill says. “Walking out the door, you made a statement. Somewhere along the way, we may have lost that. I do like the idea of looking back on that and hopefully reinvigorating that mindset.”
Sengbloh says she’s heartened seeing Savage and Williams interact on set. “I’m always sort of reliving my memories of (the original) show and then having this brand-new family dynamic,” she says. “It’s really, really wonderful.”
Because Savage and his fellow actors set such a high bar, the new “Wonder Years” producers didn’t think they should even try to reboot the series if they couldn’t meet the original's casting standard. They started with Williams and filled in around him.
“We knew this show was going to resonate with the audience when the audience saw either themselves or saw something they related to,” Patterson says. “The high bar the original (cast) set for us actually led to the beautiful, wonderful cast (in the reboot).”
"The Wonder Years" airs on ABC beginning Sept. 22.