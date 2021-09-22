Reboot shows a different view of 'Wonder Years'

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“I’m not going to lie, I cried,” he says during a Zoom conference. “I’ve already learned (about the time period), but sometimes when you’re in too deep of a situation, you’ll just start thinking of things that you would have never thought.”

For Dule Hill, who plays Williams’ father, the series has been a reminder: “As much as things have changed, they’ve stayed the same. As tragic as Dr. King’s passing (was), there is so much tragedy that has gone on between now and then…and it’s still happening right now. What’s interesting about exploring this world, in this time period, is you see the trauma, the hurt, the strength of the people. And then you reflect on where you are now and you see that same strength, that same power that same fortitude to press on that has always been there for people who look like me.”

Saycon Sengbloh, who plays Hill’s wife, says the story is so deeply felt, “we don’t feel like we’re re-imagining anything. We feel it. The writing is there. The story is there. The family is there.”

For Williams, though, the ‘60s costumes were a real surprise. “The thing I will probably never get over is how tight those pants are,” he says.