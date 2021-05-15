Rebranding turns NET into Nebraska Public Media

That commitment can be found in the 240 hours of educational programming NPM offers each week.

The switch to NPM is coming as the nonprofit organization emerges from the COVID-19 pandemic, which saw it face some financial challenges but increase its local programming.

“Our underwriting was off, which was true for all public media,” Leonard said. “The good news is our members came through, and we had our best year ever. We’re now at an all-time high in the number of members.

“We never cut back on services, never did any staff reductions” he said. “We pushed through and did more programming than we had planned in the past year, responding to the pandemic, covering the election.”

In fact, NET was one of the first, if not the first, media organization in the country to present a live sporting event outside of a protective “bubble” during the pandemic when it broadcast the high school football Shrine Bowl from Kearney last June.