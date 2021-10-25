RECAP: Kenya Moore exits 'Dancing with the Stars' but Iman Shumpert surprises

Kenya Moore went home. Suni Lee was on the chopping block.

That’s the “Dancing with the Stars” headline for this week. But the interesting take is how well some also-rans have become.

On “Horror Night,” NBA star Iman Shumpert got a perfect 40 for his wowser contemporary dance based on the film “Us.” He partnered Daniella Karagach beautifully, executing lifts like a professional skater. He swung her around with abandon, too, and came away with a performance that was one of the best of the year. Even Bruno Tonioli called it a “masterpiece.”

Country star Jimmie Allen did a freeform dance to “A Quiet Place” and ended it visibly moved. He got a 38.

Only Jojo Siwa (with a creepy “It” jazz number) got better – a 40.

While Amanda Kloots has been up there with her, she eked out a 38 for an Argentine tango based on “Saw.” Judges saw her as a bit stiff. But, she managed to move past the criticism.

Melora Hardin, who also has been a high scorer only got a 34 for her routine to “Cujo.” Her parents (also in the business) showed up to watch and, usually, that’s a sign someone is going home.

Olivia Jade didn’t have her parents around. But she only got a 36 for her tango from “The Vampire Diaries.” She did get a Zoom call from Nina Dobrev, which may have seemed like a consolation prize, but she did address the low numbers that have dogged her. No one mentioned the college entrance scandal that made her a gossip column regular. But it hangs there.

If she’s sent home it won’t be because she’s a poor dancer.

Monday’s scores indicate The Miz could be vulnerable (he isn’t – he’s too much fun), Cody Rigsby was given a reprieve (he might have gone home sooner if he hadn’t contracted COVID-19) and Derek Hough is not done with dancing as a competitor (he did a Emmy-worthy dance with his girlfriend that played into the Halloween theme).

Look for Hardin, Rigsby and The Miz to be the next to go home.

Host Tyra Banks wore a mummy dress (good) and a bloody dress (bad) while she goosed the drama.

Next week, they’re saluting Queen. Expect a lot of familiar moves (no more flipping, Suni Lee) and a break in the middling ground. This may be the first time so many male celebs have gotten this far in the competition.

