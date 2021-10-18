RECAP: Mel C leaves 'Dancing with the Stars' but the voting is still suspect

Somebody has to do an investigation into that cockamamie voting system on “Dancing with the Stars.”

On Monday’s show – a tribute to “Grease” – there were two votes to save Spice Girl Mel C and one vote to save blogger Olivia Jade. Smart money would say Jade was going home. But, no, head judge Len Goodman got to vote and, if he happened to produce a tie, then his vote counted more than the others. Does that make sense? No, it does not. He should only vote in case of a tie and, with three other judges, there’d never be a tie.

So, Mel C went home and Olivia got to stay.

Both shouldn’t have been in the bottom two, but that’s another aspect of the show that’s never explained. (How important are the judges’ votes? Are the viewers’ votes just a popularity contest, particularly since they can vote more than once for couple?)

None of it squares, which made the theme a great diversion. Dancers did the songs in the order they appeared in the film and, for the most part, the stars and their pros played variations on Sandy and Danny.

Olivia Newton-John appeared on tape, encouraging them on. Didi Conn was on Zoom and Frankie Avalon showed up and sang, “Beauty School Dropout.”

Amanda Kloots got that song, got a near-perfect 39 and managed to hold her leg over her head throughout much of the song.

Joji Siwa, however, topped her with a perfect 40, which makes those two the ones to beat. There were lots of 36s (including ones for Mel C and Olivia Jade) but they could just as well have been 20s, considering how this turned out.

Of the also-rans, Melora Hardin did a fun “Look at Me, I’m Sandra Dee” and The Miz was fine in “Greased Lightning.” Suni Lee was good in “Hand Jive.”

If you’re judging on talent alone, Iman Shumpert, The Miz and Cody Rigsby should be marked for elimination. Still, they have that elusive “enthusiasm” that gets the judges to score higher than they should.

If history is going to repeat itself, Olivia Jade will have an amazing performance next week and she won’t be in the bottom two. For good measure, her parents will probably show, too, upping the voting factor.

If the “DWTS” folks are looking for other themes that could work, we suggest a tribute to the Beach Boys. The reconstituted group would show up, the songs would be snappy and host Tyra Banks could rock a surfboard.

The voting, though, still needs a deep dive.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Staying in? We've got you covered Get the recommendations on what's streaming now, games you'll love, TV news and more with our weekly Home Entertainment newsletter! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.