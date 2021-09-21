RECAP: Too many contestants glut first 'Dancing with the Stars'; Jojo Siwa tops ranks

If you know everyone who’s on this year’s “Dancing With the Stars,” you're a better television watcher than most.

There are so many contestants (and new pros), it’s impossible to separate the influencers from the actors. Who’s here? Who knows?

Sure, Martin Kove (from “Cobra Kai”) sleepwalked through his routine (and will probably wax off in the next two weeks), but the rest of the folks were pretty uneventful. Without a big name in the bunch, it’s hard to get too excited about who did well and who didn’t.

For attention, the producers paired reality star Jojo Siwa with another female (Jenna Johnson) but the quick step (which earned the night’s best scores) wasn’t all that controversial. It looked like a routine Siwa might have done on “Dance Moms.” And, yeah, she has an edge because she does have a dance background.

Peloton instructor (it’s come to this) Cody Rigsby has a dance background as well, which says something about the fairness of the competition. He got a 24 for a tango with Cheryl Burke.

