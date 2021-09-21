RECAP: Too many contestants glut first 'Dancing with the Stars'; Jojo Siwa tops ranks

If you know everyone who’s on this year’s “Dancing With the Stars,” you're a better television watcher than most.
There are so many contestants (and new pros), it’s impossible to separate the influencers from the actors. Who’s here? Who knows?
Sure, Martin Kove (from “Cobra Kai”) sleepwalked through his routine (and will probably wax off in the next two weeks), but the rest of the folks were pretty uneventful. Without a big name in the bunch, it’s hard to get too excited about who did well and who didn’t.
For attention, the producers paired reality star Jojo Siwa with another female (Jenna Johnson) but the quick step (which earned the night’s best scores) wasn’t all that controversial. It looked like a routine Siwa might have done on “Dance Moms.” And, yeah, she has an edge because she does have a dance background.
Peloton instructor (it’s come to this) Cody Rigsby has a dance background as well, which says something about the fairness of the competition. He got a 24 for a tango with Cheryl Burke.
As if to admit they need something to jumpstart the 30th season, producers toyed with the drama that Brian Austin Green is dating his pro, Sharna Burgess. The two teased each other during the opening and suggested there was more to come, even though he’s not in the same lane as others and she won the mirror-ball trophy with Bobby Bones, who definitely should not have topped his field. So, who knows where this will go?
Olivia Jade, whose parents helped her get into the University of Southern California on a rowing scholarship (even though she doesn’t row), was simply identified as an “influencer.” No mention of mom, Lori Loughlin, or dad, Mossimo Giannulli. She got a good partner, though – Val Chmerkovskiy – which could extend her days on this show.
In addition to Kove, the bottom dwellers included NBA star Iman Shumpert (who was actually quite personable), wrestler Mike “The Miz” Mizanan and “Bachelor” star Matt James.
The ones to watch: “The Talk” host Amanda Kloots (who’s friends with judge Carrie Ann Inaba), Olympic star Suni Lee and Siwa.
While host Tyra Banks wore a mirror-ball-like dress, she wasn’t on screen much (a plus), largely because there are too many people in the house. Len Goodman is back as a judge (another plus), but four judges and 15 couples strain a viewer’s attention.
Once they get half of the contestants out, “Dancing” will be worth watching. Right now, it’s a game of guessing who the star is and why he or she got paired with specific pros.
Look for Kove to exit faster than you can execute a karate kick.