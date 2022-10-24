Remembering Leslie Jordan and his Instagram fame

EDITOR'S NOTE: In 2021, Leslie Jordan talked about his Instagram fame and what it meant to him. Monday, officials reported that Jordan died following a car accident. He was 67. Here's the story:

Hunker-downers, who got through 2020 with the best attitude?

If the answer isn’t “Leslie Jordan,” then you haven’t been following him on Instagram.

The veteran actor was at home with his mother at the start of the coronavirus pandemic when he started actively posting on social media.

“I posted twice a day for 80 days,” the 65-year-old Emmy winner says.

“A friend called from California and said, ‘You’ve gone viral,’” Jordan recalls. “And I said, ‘No, I’m fine.’ And he said, ‘No, you are viral.’” Quickly, he realized he had thousands of followers looking for his daily observations. Now up to 5.5 million followers, Jordan has been able to launch a line of merchandise with key phrases (“What are y’all doing?”) that help benefit charity.

“It’s a bit taxing because I have to come up with something,” Jordan says of his Instagram posts (thelesliejordan). “Now I’m down to like once every three days but it was pretty amazing.”

Strangers often approach the friendly actor and tell him he helped them during the pandemic. “I’ve had people come up to me and say, ‘I was locked at home with my kids and my husband and I thought I was going to go crazy…and I would wait every day for your post.’”

Because he didn’t want to push any agenda, Jordan set his own ground rules: No religion, no politics, just funny. “I’m really glad I stuck with that because it’s just what people needed and it just happened at the right time.”

Last on television in "The Cool Kids," he's now ready for Insta-fans to tune in to his new series, "Call Me Kat."