Renee Zellweger digs into 'Dateline' for next big character

While driving to take her dog for hip replacement surgery, Renee Zellweger binged “The Thing About Pam,” a podcast based on a series of “Dateline” stories about a murder and the folks involved.

‘”I couldn’t believe it,” Zellweger says during a Zoom conference. “It was an experience of escalating absurdities. It just felt like it would be something really interesting to explore further.”

Interested in adapting their docu-series into a film, “Dateline’s” producers talked with studios who might be able to pull it off. Blumhouse was eager and, says Executive Producer Liz Cole, “we just kept coming back to ‘Pam’ because it’s such a rich story. I don’t think I imagined, in my wildest dreams, that we would have Renee Zellweger starring as Pam.”

Zellweger, though, wanted to try television because it’s quick, “and you have to think fast on your feet.”

Pam Hupp, meanwhile, looks nothing like Zellweger. Convicted of murdering a man who she said was trying to kill her, Hupp also was charged with murdering Betsy Faria, the case that kicks off the miniseries, “The Thing About Pam.”

Leaning into the twists and turns of Hupp’s life, the six-part “Fargo”-like drama shows how she befriended Faria at work and became her confidante and sounding board. When Faria was found dead at home, Hupp was the last person authorities suspected.

To play her, Zellweger used facial “appliances” and wore padding. She also acquired an accent that was “uniquely” Hupp. “That accent, boy, that was elusive,” Zellweger says. “I was listening to accents from the regions that she had grown up in and where she lived and it was peculiar.” The two-time Oscar winner listened to tapes of Hupp’s voice and found sentences “that would trigger it. She’s done several interviews and there have been court appearances and things to reference.”

Shown several times at convenience stores, Hupp had an attitude that Zellweger recognized. “I had a lot of practice (going to convenience stores),” Zellweger says. “I’m a road-tripper, so I’m not new to the convenience store.”

Officials who investigated the case had their quirks, too. At one point, a character says the defense attorney for Faria’s husband looks like he has hair “like Tom Hanks in ‘Splash.’”

That gave Josh Duhamel, the actor playing him, something to key in on.

Although Zellweger won one of her Oscars for playing Judy Garland in “Judy,” she hadn’t worked with prosthetics to play a character. With Pam, “I learned something new every day. What (prosthetics) become during the day isn’t quite what they begin as in the morning. I also learned that it’s a different kind of skill to work with – your entire body covered in prosthetics. I didn’t know that was a skill that I didn’t have. It was fun creatively.”

While “I, Tonya” was able to approach a true story with a sense of humor, “The Thing About Pam’s” producers had to be careful how far they pushed the tone.

“You want to stick to the facts that we have at hand,” Executive Producer Jenny Klein says. “We were lucky to have access to thousands of pages of court transcripts as well as all the existing coverage – videos. You want people to feel heartbroken where you want them to feel heartbroken. There’s a family drama at the center of this and you want them to be able to recognize the absurdity when it’s taking place.”

Should it succeed, “The Thing About Pam” could be the first of many projects based on “Dateline” episodes. “One of the goals we all had as a team is to create a really, really great, entertaining piece of premium television,” says Chris McCumber, president of Blumhouse Television. “We have a story that a lot of people are really interested in and that actually creates an event.”

For Zellweger, it could be the start of a long relationship with television. The medium, she says, “is not so different from making independent films. You’ve got to make the most of the little bit of time that you have. It’s good training, independent films.”

“The Thing About Pam” begins March 8 on NBC.

