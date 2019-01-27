Actor Adam Pascal knows people who have seen “Rent” more than 50 times.
Called “Rent-heads,” these uber-fans love the rock musical so much they can't seem to get enough of it. It isn't just another musical. It's, well, "Rent."
Why does it resonate? “A lot of it has to do with actors and material and directors and timing,” the show’s original Roger says. “It’s alchemy.”
The Pulitzer Prize-winning musical has been going for nearly 25 years, pulling in new generations to its very specific look at twentysomethings living through the AIDS crisis in the 1990s.
Sunday, a new cast tackles the Jonathan Larson musical in a live television event on Fox. Newcomer Brennin Hunt plays Pascal’s role; singer Tinashe plays his girlfriend and “Dancing with the Stars” winner Jordan Fisher turns up as Mark, the aspiring director who captures their lives on film.
Because the show is a piece of musical theater history, Pascal says, “it’s hard not to be reminded all the time. It definitely colors people’s image of me.”
While Pascal has had a thriving career post-“Rent,” he’ll always be viewed as the original Roger, the rock musician trying to write one meaningful song before he dies.
The role, filled with guitar riffs and vocal pyrotechnics, is one that doesn’t leave once the curtain comes down.
Kevin Spencer, who played Roger in a touring production that visited Sioux City in 2003, says the material is so universal, “so eye-opening, it makes you look at people much differently.”
Although he was a rock musician by trade, Spencer got another career option, thanks to the show.
“Its music is about life experience and (audiences) relate to that,” Spencer says. “There’s never been a show like this. The closest thing to it is ‘Jesus Christ Superstar’ and even that doesn’t have the emotional impact that this does.”
Brandon Victor Dixon, who appeared in last year’s Emmy-winning version of “Jesus Christ Superstar,” could be a good person to compare the two.
He plays Tom Collins, the computer scientist who’s expelled from MIT, in the live television version. Like Vanessa Hudgens, who plays the outspoken Maureen, he knows how a live show can change the narrative and get fans looking at a seminal work through different eyes.
To help TV’s “Rent” find its groove, producers have brought back the original show’s director, Michael Greif, costume designer, Angela Wendt, and casting director Bernie Telsey. Additionally, they’ve looked for ways to give it new life (“Greatest Showman” star Keala Settle will be part of the “Seasons of Love” number), in light of changes that have occurred since the AIDS crisis in the 1990s.
Sammy Ferber, the actor who played Mark in the 20th anniversary production that played the Orpheum Theatre, says he couldn’t relate to the AIDS storyline, “but I could relate to the character of Mark, a creative guy who knows that he has a story to tell.”
Cast after he performed in a New York University production of the show, Ferber says the touring version was like “the best work/study ever. It’s like applying everything you learn in class.”
To get in the proper mindset, he watched films, read books and visited sites the musical references.
His take after more than 400 performances? The musical’s “no day but today” theme has resonance with his generation. “It’s not ‘you only live once’ but it’s ‘make the most of every day you have.’ Don’t waste it.”
“Seasons of Love,” the show’s iconic second act number “is a gift to the audience,” he says. “It’s as if we’re saying, ‘We know the next act is going to be rough. But before we get into that, we want to give you this one shining moment.’”
Pascal saw the tears that came to fans’ eyes when he and the other original cast members sang it.
Because of Roger, casting directors “don’t often think of me when they’re looking for someone to originate a role,” he says. “They see me doing it after the fact.”
Now in “Pretty Woman” on Broadway (he’s filling in for a vacationing Andy Karl), Pascal says he will always view “Rent” as an important part of his life. He was key to its origins story.
Jonathan Larson, a struggling composer in New York, worked on the adaptation of "La Boheme" for years, finally getting it to a place where it could be presented on stage. Larson died the day before the first preview. Rather than cancel the performance, Pascal and the other actors decided to do a concert version of the songs. By the time they started singing "La Vie Boheme," movement was added in and the show continued as a full-out production.
Attention surrounding the show's opening gave it national exposure and, eventually, a place on Broadway. Four Tony Awards later, it's a seminal part of musical theater history, inspiring others to write and perform stories that reflect their lives.