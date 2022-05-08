REVIEW: A second-season slump isn't in the cards for Jean Smart and 'Hacks'

Firing her assistant, Ava, would have been the kindest thing comedienne Deborah Vance could have done.

After spilling all to TV producers, Ava practically served up Deborah to her enemies. A good place to end the relationship?

You’d think. But in the second season of “Hacks,” the juice is just starting to flow. In addition to suing Ava (Hannah Einbinder), Deborah (Jean Smart) takes her on the road to try out new material. The trip is every bit as rocky as you might assume – and twice as hilarious.

Einbinder and Smart have honed their bad cop/worse cop act and get great mileage out of the road trip – one that will either bring them closer or spread them apart. Very quickly, Deborah learns what Ava has done and makes her pay. Her bunk is over the bus’ tanning bed; her Kombucha has no place in her employer’s refrigerator (never mind that it goes bad left unchilled).

The two battle incessantly and get a great deal of support from others who dip in along the way. The best is Laurie Metcalf as the gruff road manager who once worked for Pete Wentz. She keeps the bus running on time and isn’t afraid to shout down either of her passengers. Harriet Sansom Harris gets laughs, too, as one of Deborah’s rivals who’s now selling shoes in a department store.

The road is brutal (particularly since Ava is mourning the death of her father), the unbalanced relationship even more so.

When the act takes them to a cruise ship, both expect different outcomes. An all-you-can-eat buffet is the least of their worries. Still, the two work on getting Vance new material to go beyond the very careful life she once led in Vegas.

Back home, Marcus (Carl Clemons-Hopkins) is trying to keep fires burning while Jimmy (Paul W. Downs) is still dealing with his aggressive assistant. They’re not given as much time as they should get, largely because the wheels on the bus are moving and DV is trying to make a name for herself in towns that don’t require air conditioning.

Because the first season of “Hacks” was so perfect – and so tailored to its stars – it was likely it could experience a second-year slump.

Writers, however, have turned each half hour into vacation gems, taking advantage of their surroundings and wallowing in regional stereotypes.

Smart, of course, gets the best observations (she weighs in on Paul Lynde, among others) and shows real heart when she’s comforting Einbinder.

The rough exterior Ava exhibited in the first season has softened a bit here and shows real promise when she reaches out to a hotel employee for advice – touching advice.

Smart’s second act also includes impromptu singing, which suggests “Hacks” could be tuning up for even more changes.

While “Hacks” will definitely be in the hunt for more Emmys (it won for Smart and its writing and directing), look for Metcalf to join their ranks. The second season’s third episode is about as good as these things get.

“Hacks” returns to HBO Max May 12.

