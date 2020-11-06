REVIEW: 'A Teacher' offers good lessons on an affair's aftermath

The new FX series, “A Teacher,” answers plenty of questions about those lurid teacher/student affairs but it leaves a big gaping “Why?” just hanging.

Sure the teacher (Kate Mara) is attractive. Yes, the student (Nick Robinson) seems older than his years.

But why doesn’t anyone tap the brakes? There are plenty of opportunities for both to step away, frequent moments for someone to say no, but they just don’t happen.

Instead, she toys with him at school, he plays coy. She pretends to be away at a meeting; he joins her for a weekend getaway. There are so many situations that demand a time out, yet no one calls it.

The real purpose of “A Teacher” doesn’t surface until long after those clandestine meetings. Then, we understand why writer/director Hannah Fidell is plotting this course – to show the aftermath.

Certainly those who read tabloid accounts of teacher/student relationships don’t see the mental game that’s played. Fidell leans in and, after the first handful of episodes, shows just how harmful the coupling can be.