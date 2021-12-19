REVIEW: 'Abbott Elementary' needs a little more schooling

“Abbott Elementary” hasn’t quite graduated to “The Office” status, but there’s enough in the new ABC comedy to merit a second semester.

Set in a Philadelphia elementary school, the series uses the same “mockumentary” style to track all sorts of teachers – jaded, idealistic and realistic – as they go through a typical school year. Financial setbacks (which mean history books that aren’t exactly up to date) and building woes are just part of the problem.

At Abbott, Principal Ava Coleman (Janelle James) is more interested in boosting her standing as an influencer than she is in teaching children. She diverts funds for personal projects and isn’t above social media pitches for school supplies.

For a by-the-books newbie like Janine Teagues (Quinta Brunson, who also created the show), this is a real deal breaker. She tries to get buy-in from the school‘s veteran, Barbara Howard (Sheryl Lee Ralph), and its wheeler-dealer, Melissa Schemmenti (Lisa Ann Walter), but they’re not jumping.

Instead, she’s left with a substitute, Gregory Eddie (Tyler James Williams), who has his own issues with the principal.

While Brunson has the format for a good series, she doesn’t have all the elements. Sometimes, the comedy is forced.

We know because Ralph is such a natural at the put-down, she could get laughs just by staring. Walter, too, could be tapped for more humor. Brunson, meanwhile, needs to save some of the good lines for herself. If she’s the Jim or Pam of the series, she should mine all of the reaction shots.

The trouble lies with James’ Coleman. Someone as oblivious to the world around her wouldn’t have this job. She could still be a self-centered principal, but she shouldn’t ignore real issues. Brunson and company would be wiser to use her as the conduit for unnecessary book work, record-keeping and school district compliances. She could be in their faces instead of on their Facebook pages.

While Chris Perfetti (who plays the odd man out, Jacob Hill) might be a good foil for the others, he’s not used much in the first three episodes.

Offered as a sneak preview in December before its premiere in January, “Abbott Elementary” could be the perfect place to talk about COVID woes, mask mandates and Zoom classrooms. It could also address under-staffing in a way that brings someone less honorable than Eddie into the building.

This is a start but it's like Brunson's character -- a little naive. To be the show we need, "Abbott Elementary" needs to do more than dance around the obvious.

There's a target here. Hitting it would definitely hammer home a point.

"Abbott Elementary" airs on ABC.

'

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Staying in? We've got you covered Get the recommendations on what's streaming now, games you'll love, TV news and more with our weekly Home Entertainment newsletter! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.