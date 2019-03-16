There’s a lot of “Girls” in Aidy Bryant’s new comedy, “Shrill.”
What’s missing is the shrill. Unlike Lena Dunham’s iconic series, Bryant’s doesn’t whine about life, it lives it.
The “Saturday Night Live” star plays Annie, a second-tier staffer at an alternative weekly who longs to write. She gets an article in The Thorn, has a moment of glory, then runs headlong into the world of internet trolls. Their beef: She’s fat.
Based on Lindy West’s book “Shrill,” the six-episode series hits the issue head on. Bryant’s character even writes an article, “Hello, I’m Fat,” that confronts the shaming brought on by her boss, Gabe (John Cameron Mitchell). Instead of looking for the thin person “dying to get out,” she embraces the nice person who exists.
Annie has a solid base of friends, a goofy, unkempt boyfriend (Luka Jones) and a mom (Julia Sweeney) who rocks her confidence whenever it seems a bit too stable.
The “Girls” parallels are plenty, but “Shrill” doesn’t attempt to write any of those wrongs. Instead, it plows its own course and shows what it’s really like for a young woman in an ever-changing world.
Annie confronts pregnancy, authority, love and death. She stands up to a controlling boss and lets her boyfriend know she’s not just a friend with benefits.
Mom gets more of a pass than she should (Annie’s dad – played by Daniel Stern – has cancer), but she isn’t able to nudge her daughter into feeling “less than” like she has in the past.
The game changer: A Fat Babe Pool Party. There, Annie meets other plus-sized women who don’t mind being big. She sees their joy, shares in it and writes an article that draws the wrath of her boss.
If there’s any misstep in “Shrill,” it’s the way it portrays that alternative press world. Yes, the boss is full of himself. But the publication seems too removed from reality to truly capture what it’s like to be tilting at windmills in a time when no windmill is upright. An ambitious writer like Annie would be encouraged, particularly since she has a point of view that doesn’t seem to be addressed elsewhere. Also, the paper has such a huge staff it could easily do more than art openings.
While “Shrill” has a fine supporting cast (Ian Owens and Lolly Adefope are great sounding boards), it’s Bryant who really shines. Although she’s one of the most talented members on “SNL,” she hasn’t been given a chance to show what other colors are in her box. This does. It demonstrates how well she handles drama (moments with Stern are heartfelt) and lets her speak a different truth about life for those without a Kardashian figure.
Melissa McCarthy is a great role model. She found big-screen success in outrageous comedies, then segued into something quieter with “St. Vincent” and “Can You Ever Forgive Me?” Now, Bryant appears headed in that direction. “Shrill” is a big step toward a career that lets her have it all.
"Shrill" is now streaming on Hulu.