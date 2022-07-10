REVIEW: Aliens invade Zombie world, teach lessons in 'Zombie 3'

Those kids at Seabrook High have more than graduation to worry about.

Now there are aliens moving in.

In “Zombies 3,” the latest (and supposedly last installment in the Disney film series), Zed (Milo Manheim) is freaked about getting into Mountain College, Addison (Meg Donnelly) has an international cheer competition and those aliens are wondering how they might fit in.

In other words: Business as usual.

A shining example of tolerance, “Zombies 3” tosses in lessons of acceptance while executing some of the most complex dance moves known to man, dead or alive.

The production numbers, in fact, help gloss over some of the more serious questions residents have about folks who aren’t quite like them. When zombies, werewolves and aliens are popping and locking, they don’t have time to discriminate. The competition, though, is just as intense as the one in Netflix’s “Cheer.” Here, no matter what Seabrook kids try, they can’t equal the anti-gravity tricks the extraterrestrials can pull off.

Zed and Addison, meanwhile, have to figure out how he’s going to get into Mountain College if a football scholarship isn’t possible. “Exceptional” abilities? That’s key to entrance into this Harvard of the zombie world.

More interesting, perhaps, is the relationship between the residents and their new visitors.

Dressed in blue (everything is color-coded in the “Zombies” world), the aliens are extremely nice and have a gender-fluid approach to relationships. Director Paul Hoen touches on the “no barriers” concept and goes out of his way to make them approachable. Even when they’re clearly better at cheering, they’re not seen as a threat. Terry Hu, Matt Cornett and Kyra Tantao lead the charge and find a good way of extending the franchise, if Disney decides to go in that direction.

While the werewolves don’t get to sink their teeth into much of the plot, they do turn out for those group numbers – the kind that remind you of Michael Jackson’s “Thriller.” Dondraico Johnson’s choreography fits the “exceptional” category.

“Zombies 3” harbors more than a few secrets and lets Addison claim her role as something other than the top of a cheer pyramid. While there isn’t a college visit (aw, come on…we’ve got to see how uptight Mountain College is), there are ample opportunities to open the door on more discussions. “Zombies 3” doesn’t clobber its audience with its message. But it does say if we all just got along, things would go better – and we wouldn’t need to rely on a moonstone to get us out of trouble.

“Zombies 3” premieres July 15 on Disney+.