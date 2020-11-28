REVIEW: Annaleigh Ashford gets a solid A in the so-so 'B Positive'

Because Ashford is so bubbly (and willing to play with the cast of veteran actors assembled to populate the van she drives), there’s hope here, even if the plot seems confining. “Bob Hearts Abishola” (another Chuck Lorre production) started with health care, too, and managed to spread into the leading characters’ family lives. Ditto: “Mom.”

Bernie Kopell (“The Love Boat”) and Linda Lavin (“Alice”) make solid impressions as two of Gina’s charges. They’re not afraid to question her decisions and push her in a more stable direction. “B Positive” doesn’t quite mine the senior world the way “The Golden Girls” did, but it doesn’t have to pander. Kopell and Lavin are Easter Eggs, popping up just when you need them most.

Middleditch doesn’t stray too far from his “Silicon Valley” person. He’s just as impressionable here as he was there.