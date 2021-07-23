REVIEW: 'Attraction' shares secrets that made theme parks thrive

Some of Walt Disney’s greatest hits were just an idea away from disaster.

In “Behind the Attraction,” a new Disney+ series that takes a look at how iconic attractions got their start, we learn “It’s a Small World” could have been a “cacophony” of noise if all of the figures sang a different song. So? The Sherman Brothers crafted one that could carry through the entire experience and, yes, attach itself to the ears of those who heard it.

Debuting at the 1964-65 New York World’s Fair, the salute to children was a huge hit and just one of the attractions that made its way west to Disneyland after the fair was over. That event, in fact, became the necessity that inspired Disney employees’ invention. They came up with audio-animatronics (which made someone like Abraham Lincoln come to life), rotating theaters and futuristic transportation. Without the need to work quickly, Disneyland might not have gone through the second phase it enjoyed in the 1960s.

Revealing more secrets than you’d thought possible, “Behind the Attraction” starts with the germ of an idea for a ride, then spills out the possibilities, the changes, the inspirations.