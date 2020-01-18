REVIEW: 'Avenue 5' takes space travel in new direction

Before we get a new “Star Trek” series, “Veep’s” Armando Iannucci shows up with “Avenue 5,” an irreverent look at space travel that could be what “The Orville” was aiming for all along.

Set several decades in the future, the HBO comedy suggests what space travel might be like when profit-minded entrepreneurs are in charge.

While “Avenue 5” looks like a luxurious cruise ship (complete with yoga classes and lavish buffets), it’s rife with problems, particularly when an accident occurs that reveals all is not what it seems.

That puts the pressure on Ryan Clark (Hugh Laurie), the ship’s confident captain who’s really more show than business.

Making matters worse? The ship’s obnoxious owner, Herman Judd (Josh Gad), is on board and he’s not eager to spend money when he could be making it. Quickly, passengers catch wind of the problem and begin to rally. Led by a demanding Karen Kelly (Rebecca Front, who’s like Susie Essman in “Curb Your Enthusiasm”), they begin to see the seams on their luxury liner and realize a trip around Saturn could be going in circles.

Trouble? It’s everywhere, particularly when style is valued over substance.