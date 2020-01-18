REVIEW: 'Avenue 5' takes space travel in new direction

Before we get a new “Star Trek” series, “Veep’s” Armando Iannucci shows up with “Avenue 5,” an irreverent look at space travel that could be what “The Orville” was aiming for all along.
Set several decades in the future, the HBO comedy suggests what space travel might be like when profit-minded entrepreneurs are in charge.
While “Avenue 5” looks like a luxurious cruise ship (complete with yoga classes and lavish buffets), it’s rife with problems, particularly when an accident occurs that reveals all is not what it seems.
That puts the pressure on Ryan Clark (Hugh Laurie), the ship’s confident captain who’s really more show than business.
Making matters worse? The ship’s obnoxious owner, Herman Judd (Josh Gad), is on board and he’s not eager to spend money when he could be making it. Quickly, passengers catch wind of the problem and begin to rally. Led by a demanding Karen Kelly (Rebecca Front, who’s like Susie Essman in “Curb Your Enthusiasm”), they begin to see the seams on their luxury liner and realize a trip around Saturn could be going in circles.
Trouble? It’s everywhere, particularly when style is valued over substance.
While Iannucci doesn’t have the same jaundiced eye he had with “Veep,” there are enough jabs here and there to suggest he’s not apolitical. This digs at the business world and isn’t afraid to poke obsequious customer relations people (Zach Woods is idea as the head of the department), poseurs and crowd-sourcers.
Like “The Love Boat,” “Avenue 5” gets into relationships as well and introduces a couple (Jessica St. Clair and Kyle Bornheimer) who settle for advice from someone who knows little about the subject. Therapy? All you need to do is hang out a shingle and you’re an expert.
When the accident takes its toll on key personnel, Clark shows his true colors. Iannucci pulls back the curtain and shows the real brains behind the outfit.
-
{{title}}{{start_at_rate}}{{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}}{{term}}{{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}
- {{html}}
- {{action_button}}
Thanks for being a subscriber.
Sorry, your subscription does not include this content.
Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription.
You have free articles remaining.
Easily, Seth MacFarlane had something like this in mind when he created "The Orville." That show reveals similar beats; this one knows how to play them, effortlessly.
Laurie recalls moments from “Black Adder” and gives this character enough vulnerability to make you feel for him. When Karen gets on his nerves, he pulls her into the fold, offers a few perks and sees just how a captain should behave.
The laughs aren’t as rapid-fire as they were in “Veep,” but they are plentiful. Gad perfects that smarmy billionaire; Suzy Nakamura is ideal as his common law assistant.
If there’s a scene stealer, it’s Woods, who takes his “Silicon Valley” persona to another level and makes you realize Avenue 5 could well be any number of businesses attempting to dupe their customers.
“Avenue 5” has a great set, a cool look at the future and a clever message about privatizing.
Laurie is ideal at the helm – even when the story seems like it’s rudderless. He plays captain in a way you wouldn’t think and handles disaster like Jean-Luc Picard never would.
Make it so? “Avenue 5” does.
“Avenue 5” begin Jan. 19 on HBO.
Tags
Get Breaking News delivered directly to you.
Sign up now for our Breaking News email!
Bruce Miller
Editor
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.