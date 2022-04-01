REVIEW: 'Better Nate Than Ever' is a great Broadway primer

How do you get a role on Broadway if you’re only in middle school?

Practice might be good. But determination is key for Nate Foster (Rueby Wood), a theater-obsessed 13-year-old who’s determined to land a spot in the big new musical based on “Lilo and Stitch.”

Instead of sharing his desires with friends and family, he plots a course and, in the delightfully smart film, “Better Nate than Ever,” shows how it can be done.

Written and directed by Tim Federle, the film is filled with enough landmarks (and Easter eggs) to make Broadway fans wicked happy.

Nate shares his love with Libby (Aria Brooks), another obsessive who helps indulge his dream. How do they do it? First by getting the parents out of town, then by duping his older brother, Anthony (Joshua Bassett). With them out of the way, he’s able to take a bus to New York, get in a cattle call and perform his heart out.

The only wrinkle? He needs an adult to sign for him. Enter: Aunt Heidi (Lisa Kudrow), a wannabe actress who has the same desires. Unfortunately, she has no idea what her nephew’s up to and gets pulled into his master plan.

The film moves neatly around the theater biz, shows Shubert Alley landmarks and sates just about every theater kid’s desires. When it comes to the big audition, there’s even competition that makes you question why he would even want to do this.

Based loosely on Federle’s own life, “Better Nate” doesn’t gloss over the hardships (Heidi is a real example if success doesn’t happen) or suggest it’s possible to take shortcuts. But it does capture the tension, the excitement and the fear of standing in front of someone and hoping to get picked.

In Wood, Federer has the perfect lead. He’s gawky enough to plant doubt, talented enough to ensure smiles. When he’s sparring with Bassett (who’s very smooth at playing the mean sibling), “Better Nate” is good. But when he’s with Kudrow, it’s even better.

Federle sees in Kudrow what few directors do. She’s great with offbeat humor but she’s excellent at vulnerability. When she lists her disappointments, it’s easy to see Broadway isn’t the holy grail Nate thinks.

For theater lovers, there are extra treats (like Norbert Leo Butz as Nate’s dad) and the quirkiness of a “Lilo and Stitch” musical that’s just dumb enough to work. In the books (which read like the “Diary of a Wimpy Theater Kid”), “E.T.” is the show of choice. But “Lilo and Stitch” works even better. When Nate gets his chance on stage, “Lilo and Stitch – The Musical” becomes the great idea Disney never considered.

While “Better Nate than Ever” plays right into the hands of the “High School Musical” crowd, it also opens the door to outliers who don’t understand the pull of an overture and and 11 o’clock number. This offers plenty of intel and a lot of heart.

Even that sullen brother has to admit, there’s value in TikTok and a “pornographic” memory.

“Better Nate than Ever” is streaming on Disney+.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Staying in? We've got you covered Get the recommendations on what's streaming now, games you'll love, TV news and more with our weekly Home Entertainment newsletter! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.