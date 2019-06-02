Life in Monterey, California, is still hectic – even after Perry Wright’s death.
In “Big Little Lies,” season two, the “Monterey Five,” as the mothers are called, have more secrets, more lies, more threats to consider.
The biggest pot-stirrer is Perry’s mom, Mary Louise (Meryl Streep), who comes to help Celeste (Nicole Kidman) with her children and, maybe, discover what happened to her son.
Streep plays the role close to the vest (until she has a big shouting scene) and slyly tries to wrest information out of the others. She openly admits she doesn’t like Madeline (Reese Witherspoon) because she reminds her of someone else. She also doesn’t like the way people are talking about her son. “I don’t believe you,” she says when Celeste tells her he abused her.
The death weighs on Celeste so much that she takes Ambien and, well, all you need to know is there have been cases of people doing things while under the sleeping pill’s influence.
Writers David E. Kelley and Liane Moriarty have figured out a way to expand the story and make season two just as juicy as the first. This is a TV soap opera for the streaming generation – a fact not lost on the directors who make sure each of the seven episodes sets things up for the next.
Celeste, though, isn’t the only one with problems. Madeline has a daughter who doesn’t want to go to college, Renata (Laura Dern) is about to be on the cover of a magazine – for better or worse – and Jane (Shailene Woodley) has to somehow explain to her son who his father is. Toss in Bonnie (Zoe Kravitz) and her mother issues and “Big Little Lies” is just as complex as fans could want it.
Kidman still gets great lines (“Sometimes as dead as he is, I’m deader”) and that problematic extended family. She has super scenes with Streep, too, and a series of conversations with Witherspoon that prove this isn’t trying to underscore what we already know.
Dern’s arc is particularly telling since it manages to pull in the others. They’re affected by her husband’s actions and those secrets and lies that proved bonding in the first season.
Mary Louise aside, there’s a problem or two at the school, a new man in Jane’s life and a number of moments of multi-generational meddling. Perry is more than referenced in the process and, likely, he’ll play a role in the relationships that get bruised in the remaining episodes.
In the first three, Kelley and Moriarty make sure they set the table for a banquet of beefs. They assign seats, too, and let Streep and Dern add their own spice to the menu.
Because we’ve seen how these folks play with each other, the episodes’ directors don’t need to establish anything. They just start the fire and let the actors take over.
Witherspoon, Dern and Kidman still dominate, but there’s room for others (including Iain Armitage as Woodley’s son) to make a splash before the seven episodes are done.
What “Big Little Lies” doesn’t have is director Jean-Marc Vallee’s overarching vision. He’s still attached to the series, but now, other directors put their stamp on individual episodes. That means some are more operatic than others, some are extremely low-key.
All it takes, though, is one big Laura Dern outburst to kick this into high gear and the hour is off and running.
Every time out, she doesn’t disappoint. If there’s going to be another round of Emmys for this show, she should definitely be in the discussion.
"Big Little Lies," season two, premieres at 8 p.m. June 9 on HBO.