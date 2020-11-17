REVIEW: 'Big Sky' keeps mystery's tension at a horror-film high

Director Paul McGuigan isn’t afraid to use a few horror film hallmarks (wait for the screaming) and the kind of tension that comes when folks spend too much time at a bar.

The detectives seem efficient (and willing to engage in extra-curricular activity); the staff provides plenty of dimension. Denise Brisbane (a fun Dedee Pfeiffer) works around the clock helping share information.

Because there’s so much to this community (wait until you meet Jesse James Keitel’s Jerrie), you don’t get all the characters right away. Like that winding highway, they go on and on.

One of the first series to start up during the pandemic, “Big Sky” references coronavirus and shows how others are coping. Many don’t social distance (you’ll see what we mean) but they do consider the consequences.

Bunbury, Winnick and Phillippe aren’t the squeaky triangle you’d expect but they attack the case head on – and discover plenty of ties that bind.

Kelley says “Big Sky” will have short-term mysteries that don’t take 20 episodes to unfold. Considering streaming has changed viewer habits, that’s a plus. With a canvas this big, trouble has to be lurking behind those big trees, that dark town and, yes, those imposing semis.