REVIEW: Billy Crudup makes 'The Morning Show' rise again

Luckily, she has the support of her old producer, Chip (Mark Duplass), who is able to pivot when no one else can.

Helping this along: cameo performances that are golden. Holland Taylor is Emmy-worthy as the UBA board member who has no time for woke-ness. She gets Cory to buckle and she isn’t afraid to give his new news president a lesson in female strength. She has a handful of scenes, but Taylor is the best news this installment delivers.

Pittman is a source of strength, as well, taking charge in the worst possible times.

And, then, Duplass’s Chip is about as loyal as an employee can get. He stands by Alex (even when he shouldn’t) and finds ways to make her look stronger than ever.

More than other streaming series, “The Morning Show” practically demands bingeing. If you watch one episode, then wait a week, you lose the momentum that it fosters. Seen as a whole, the 10 episodes point to greater lessons about television, its power and its impact.

Crudup, though, is the heart of this world. As corrupt as he may be, he’s worth following. Keep him on the radar and you’ll never lose sight of what this wants to be. Even when Alex has a “Network”-level breakdown, he’s there to make sure the viewers see every blessed minute.

“The Morning Show” is now airing on AppleTV+.

