REVIEW: 'Bling Empire' wallows in money but never explains why

Shay, who’s several decades older than the others, takes it all in stride and finds her own ways of evening the score. She’s a fun one to watch and, easily, a forgiving friend.

The others don’t get the same pass. They taunt one another, jockey for position and create drama when they should be celebrating their successes. If this is what we’re supposed to learn about Asian culture, it’s an unflattering message.

Kreider is the show’s glue, guiding viewers into these worlds where he, too, is clueless. Through him we meet most of the others and marvel at the way they spend their money.

Christine Chiu and her husband, Gabriel, play the “rich” card more than most, disrespecting Shay by coming to one of those big parties wearing a necklace that her host also has. She dresses like she’s going to an inauguration (for a visit to a fertility expert) and never quite understands when she has gone too far.

Like Kreider, Lee goes searching for birth parents and pulls in her friends to help make the overtures. Again, repetition is the name of the game.