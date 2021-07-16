REVIEW: Bo Burnham's 'Inside' deserves the acclaim, awards

Bo Burnham’s “Inside” grabbed six Emmy nominations this week – a feat for any production.

But what makes those six so special is they all went to Burnham, who recorded his special at home during the pandemic.

The wide-ranging Netflix program is like a tour inside his mind as he talks about the pandemic, sings about Jeff Bezos and opens up about the depression that clouds his mind.

Because he does everything – edits, shoots, writes, produces, directs, composes – it’s impossible to ignore.

When it was released on May 30, fans thought it was going to be another comedy special. It is that, but it’s so much more. Little things – like Facetiming with his mother – become touchstones for those who also wondered what the time home was going to produce.

While Burnham ventures to other rooms, he stays fairly grounded in one, lighting it for effect and using stray items (like a sock) to make salient observations about politics, worker exploitation and genocide.