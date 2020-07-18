REVIEW: 'Brave New World' isn't all that exciting -- or new

Naturally, that means John has to return the favor and make a journey to New London where he could be a catalyst for change.

Created by David Wiener, “Brave New World” looks like something NBC might have programmed in the 1980s. The sex and swearing are a stretch, of course, but there’s a lot of “Stepford Wives” to this that doesn’t really work.

If we’re to glean anything from the venture, it’s that too much of a good thing can ultimately be bad. The planned community has plenty of eyebrow-raisers, but it’s the lack of enjoyment that really registers. When one resident shows a hint of emotion, the others sweep in, share a pill and remove any trace of dissatisfaction.

At times, the sets look like something out of early-day Epcot. Routinely, the costumes are among the worst a futuristic series could produce.

Huxley’s novel warned of a technology-driven society bent on control. This says it’s a forgone conclusion and we just have to live with it. Because HBO was able to make “Westworld” so much more than the 1970s movie that inspired it, it’d be nice to think this could go to the next level, too.