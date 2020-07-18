REVIEW: 'Brave New World' isn't all that exciting -- or new

We have seen the future and it looks like it is filled with holographic sex.
At least that’s what stands out in “Brave New World,” the Peacock series that takes on Aldous Huxley’s 1932 novel.
Set in a very beige world, the nine-part first season (only season?) shows people going through the motions without much emotion. They’re given pills when they get a bit too excited, go to a “Westworld”-like place to blow off steam.
The brave new world is fairly bland until one of the residents is accused of feeling emotion – and may have committed suicide. That prompts the handlers to spring into action and watch closely as others get too attached.
On paper, the concept is fascinating, particularly since Huxley was onto something. On screen, this New London is a snooze – even with the sex.
When it ventures to the outskirts of town (a place called Savage Lands, which looks a lot like locales in the United States), we meet a guy named John the Savage (Alden Ehrenreich), who looks like a rebel of the first order. He has a mother who’s depressed (and played by Demi Moore in a blonde wig) and a lot of issues, particularly when Lenina Crowne (Jessica Brown Findlay) and Bernard Marx (Harry Lloyd) venture to the dust bowl.
Naturally, that means John has to return the favor and make a journey to New London where he could be a catalyst for change.
Created by David Wiener, “Brave New World” looks like something NBC might have programmed in the 1980s. The sex and swearing are a stretch, of course, but there’s a lot of “Stepford Wives” to this that doesn’t really work.
If we’re to glean anything from the venture, it’s that too much of a good thing can ultimately be bad. The planned community has plenty of eyebrow-raisers, but it’s the lack of enjoyment that really registers. When one resident shows a hint of emotion, the others sweep in, share a pill and remove any trace of dissatisfaction.
At times, the sets look like something out of early-day Epcot. Routinely, the costumes are among the worst a futuristic series could produce.
Huxley’s novel warned of a technology-driven society bent on control. This says it’s a forgone conclusion and we just have to live with it. Because HBO was able to make “Westworld” so much more than the 1970s movie that inspired it, it’d be nice to think this could go to the next level, too.
It doesn’t, but it does give us the always-watchable Ehrenreich, Moore in a new guise and Lloyd in a role that suggests much more than the script.
“Brave New World” imagines a different time and place. But it’s not all that new or brave.
“Brave New World” is now streaming on Peacock.
