REVIEW: Bryan Cranston scores in tense 'Your Honor'

Bryan Cranston’s face tells much of the story in his new series, “Your Honor.”

A judge in New Orleans, his Michael Desiato worries about the victims in his courtroom, the friends from his childhood and, most important, the son he’s trying to raise alone.

When he discovers Adam (Hunter Doohan) has killed another teen in a hit-and-run accident, his first inclination is to go to authorities and confess.

And then? He sees the dead boy’s parents and realizes they’re part of a powerful mob family. Quickly, he spirits his son away and begins to fill him with alibis.

Written by Peter Moffat, the 10-part Showtime series puts Cranston’s Desiato – and us – in that “what would we do?” situation repeatedly. He knows what future his son faces and he’s going to do everything he can to protect him.

In that first episode, we get a good look at the two boys. One is struggling to find his way after the death of his mother; the other is the envy of his rich father. After paying tribute to his late mother, Adam finds himself being followed by someone in an imposing vehicle. His asthma flares up, he reaches for an inhaler and hits the other boy, who is riding a vintage motorcycle. Realizing what he has done, Adam reaches out and tries to help but it’s not enough.