REVIEW: Characters crowd for attention in 'Welcome to Flatch'

If you know someone who makes her own soap but doesn’t bathe, you probably have a good handle on the people from Flatch.

Located somewhere in Ohio, it’s home to a collection of characters who definitely make their own fun.

Like “Parks and Recreation,” “Welcome to Flatch” celebrates the aspirational – the folks who believe they’re living somewhere more progressive than they really are.

The town’s big Scarecrow Festival also tips a hat to Col. Robert Flatch, the founder who’s memorialized by, well, an outdoor toilet.

Created by Paul Feig and Jenny Bicks, the Fox comedy embraces the mockumentary format, letting cousins Shrub (Sam Straley) and Kelly (Holmes) serve as tour guides through a place many have passed through but few have lit.

As eager as the two may be, they’re not as fascinating as some of the residents on the fringes. Father Joe (Seann William Scott), for example, has so many layers, it’d be nice to peel a few before you realize he was in a relationship with journalist Cheryl Peterson (Aya Cash) that went south. Father Joe was also in a boy band, but that past doesn’t get its full due, either. That’s largely because Shrub and Kelly are vying for the cameraman’s attention and, sometimes, don’t deserve it.

Kelly can be more than a little overwhelming (even though Holmes nails the personality); Shrub doesn’t reveal enough of his background to discover what’s driving his life.

In the opener, both are hot to score at the Scarecrow Festival. She wants to win the skillet toss and make her dad proud; he wants to dominate the scarecrow contest. What emerges, of course, is their lack of self-worth. Dad largely ignores Kelly; Shrub just wants to win the heart of Beth, a girl “with the personality of a diaper wipe.”

There are ambitious twentysomethings in town as well. But “Flatch” needs a Leslie Knope type who could steer the conversation. The most likely choice is Peterson, who left the Star Tribune in Minneapolis to follow Father Joe. She’s now at the Flatch Patriot and, clearly, she doesn’t know why. Letting her apply urban journalism techniques to community storytelling could have been a perfect way to pull everyone onto the same page. Often, Kelly and Shrub are sources just waiting to be mined.

As episodes unfold (and do stick with them – there are payoffs), we discover the Historical Society leader is connected to the guy who sells cars and just happens to have a past with the two cousins.

“Reservation Dogs” captures the beat of a small town more accurately (there are stores that pop up here that would never exist in a community of less than 2,000), but Flatch has its own charms. Boasting two restaurants (one with menus) and a “gang” of seventh-graders who help Kelly foster her “influencer” status, it’s just off the exit of greatness.

Stop in and you’ll see: Straley, Holmes and Scott bear watching. But Feig and Bicks might want to make some changes before rolling out the welcome mat. In “Welcome to Flatch,” it’s often difficult to focus.

“Welcome to Flatch” airs on Fox.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Staying in? We've got you covered Get the recommendations on what's streaming now, games you'll love, TV news and more with our weekly Home Entertainment newsletter! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.