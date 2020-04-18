REVIEW: Chris Evans' 'Defending Jacob' takes its time to unfold

Martell is great, playing each card with confidence. Evans – the series’ big draw – is more angsty, internalizing plenty. He gets his best beats with Simmons but, boy, it takes a while to get to them.

Watching the first two episodes then jumping to the last two is enough to get the gist of Mark Bomback’s script. He uses the middle four as showcases for Simmons and, as Jacob’s attorney, Cherry Jones. Veterans of these kinds of stories, the two find all the emotional beats and aren’t afraid to underplay any of them.

At times, Evans looks like he’s dealing with the weight of Captain America’s world. When he’s questioned by Pablo Schreiber (as a less-than-sympathetic colleague), there are moments when he should object rather than comply.

Dockery doesn’t come into her own until the end when she shares her take on the case. She veers from a cool exterior and finds the inner mom that drives this.

Thanks to a great score and lingering cinematography, “Defending Jacob” is good. It just seems supersized to justify a film star showing up on television.

“Defending Jacob” airs April 24 on Apple TV+.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Stay tuned in Get the latest information on hit TV shows and more with our weekly newsletter! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.