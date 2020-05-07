REVIEW: Christina Applegate shines in an ever-spinning 'Dead to Me'

Judy finds another friend (Natalie Morales) at the retirement community where she find employment and introduces yet another wrinkle in that original murder story.

While Jen is dancing as fast as she can, she finds someone else, too, and realizes she’s just one wrong move from prison.

Maybe it was just as prevalent last season, but this year’s storyline includes plenty of references to well-known films. It’s a neat trick, but it’s also one that calls attention to its frequency.

Luckily, Applegate and Cardellini are great partners.

While Cardellini is always one crisis away from total meltdown, Applegate is frequently surfing a wave of improvisation. She has a meddling mother-in-law (Valerie Mahaffey) who isn’t afraid to point up her failings, particularly when it comes to her late son and Jen’s children.

Applegate is such a wonderful actress she can divert authorities away from anything. She handles the complicated relationship with Judy, too, and pulls off a “girls weekend” that introduces more wrinkles to the Shar Pei-like story.

Cardellini is always one moment from spilling everything – including the truth behind Jen’s husband’s death. She reins it in, when necessary, and still comes out unscathed.