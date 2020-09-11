REVIEW: 'Coastal Elites' captures pandemic emotions in five monologues

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Sioux City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

“Coastal Elites” contains so many of-the-moment references you’ll swear it was written yesterday.

Commenting on everything that that has trended on Twitter in the last year, the five monologues give voice to those who have had to live with others’ bad decisions. It’s an intelligent look at everything from the coronavirus pandemic to the political divide and everything in between.

Bette Midler starts off the five one-person shows as a high-energy New Yorker who has been taken into police custody for railing at a man in a MAGA hat. She unleashes her political beliefs, extols the virtues of NPR and the Public Theater and views the New York Times – the print version – as her religion. For the better part of 20 minutes, she holds attention like a street preacher in Times Square.

By the time she winds down, we’re ready for something less intense. Interestingly, Dan Levy, as a Hollywood actor, stealthily uses humor to pack a punch about gay rights and others exploiting “the most charming parts of myself for a job I might not get.”