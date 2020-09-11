REVIEW: 'Coastal Elites' captures pandemic emotions in five monologues

“Coastal Elites” contains so many of-the-moment references you’ll swear it was written yesterday.
Commenting on everything that that has trended on Twitter in the last year, the five monologues give voice to those who have had to live with others’ bad decisions. It’s an intelligent look at everything from the coronavirus pandemic to the political divide and everything in between.
Bette Midler starts off the five one-person shows as a high-energy New Yorker who has been taken into police custody for railing at a man in a MAGA hat. She unleashes her political beliefs, extols the virtues of NPR and the Public Theater and views the New York Times – the print version – as her religion. For the better part of 20 minutes, she holds attention like a street preacher in Times Square.
By the time she winds down, we’re ready for something less intense. Interestingly, Dan Levy, as a Hollywood actor, stealthily uses humor to pack a punch about gay rights and others exploiting “the most charming parts of myself for a job I might not get.”
He hits every emotional note Paul Rudnick has written for him, giving Issa Rae the perfect opening to talk about racism and the place it has taken in the highest levels of government. Adding her own spin to a boarding school relationship, she gets to spout some of the most deliciously crafted lines in the piece.
Sitting in an all-white room, Rae capitalizes on director Jay Roach’s ability to make this seem like mini-movies, even though they have a distinct thread.
By the time he introduces Sarah Paulson, as a YouTuber pushing “Mindful Meditations,” he’s ready to bring this back to a seemingly calm plain. Ah, but Paulson finds her own touchpoints and takes her rant to yet another level: “I can’t act as if there are two sides to questions that don’t have two sides.”
Kaitlyn Dever, wrapping it up as a nurse who volunteers to help those suffering from COVID-19, brings it all back in a way that surprises, moves and inspires. Roach and Rudnick connect her moment with another, suggesting we may disagree, but we all hold dear the things that matter most.
“Coastal Elites” is a powerful 90 minutes with five actors who know how to make each moment count.
You may not agree with the political points some espouse, but you will respect the heart that’s behind them.
Rudnick and Roach have set a bar that other Zoom-like productions will find difficult to approach. It’s a powerful production that suggests actors reflect in a way that’s more essential than anyone may have thought.
"Coastal Elites" airs Sept. 12 on HBO.
