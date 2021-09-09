REVIEW: 'Come From Away" reveals light in a very dark world

While all the world’s attention was focused on New York City two decades ago, another story was unfolding in Gander, Newfoundland.

There, at an airport where planes were diverted, thousands were reminded of the goodness that emerges in the most unimaginable times.

As captured in the Broadway musical, “Come From Away,” the story celebrates the friendships that were formed, the laughs that were shared and the outpouring of love that continues to this day.

Like the recent Disney+ edition of “Hamilton,” “Come From Away” was filmed before an audience. In the production, you get to see Christopher Ashley’s creative direction. Using chairs, he’s able to suggest everything from a Gander bar to the cockpit of an airplane. Highly inventive, the musical chairs concept was jaw-droppingly good on stage. In this adaptation, it isn’t as fluid, particularly since close-ups don’t show the transitions that bring the changes in venues.

Still, Kelly Devine’s choreography seeps through as the cast of 12 stomp through rousing numbers that talk about the concerns of “plane people” meshing with those of Gander citizens. Humor, thanks to Irene Sankoff and David Hein’s multi-layered book, is everywhere, making this a joyous look at goodness at a difficult time.