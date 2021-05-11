REVIEW: Competition thrives in smart 'High School Musical," season 2

The holidays figure in, too, and then there’s the matter of Ricky (Joshua Bassett) and Nini (Olivia Rodrigo). She has an opportunity that will take her away from East High School – and their budding relationship. Does she take it? Or stay and hope to ring it as Belle?

While they’re still the show’s power couple, there’s room for others to take the lead and – to borrow another Disney signature – seize the day.

Gina (Sofia Wylie), Big Red (Larry Saperstein) and Carlos (Frankie Rodriguez) get their own spotlights, pushing this into a strong second act.

That rivalry between Zack and Jenn rears up in the oddest places. Hough plays it with plenty of arrogance, lighting a spark in Reinders that could be very interesting as the season wears on.

When Federle brings in the North High cast (also competing for the big “Menkie” award for school productions), “HSMTMTS” becomes much more complex than any of its predecessors. Even those first-season actors who looked like doubles for the original film’s cast have managed to find their own path. And when they step out and sing and dance there’s no contest.

The Disney+ series revels in lampooning high school tropes. It jabs pop culture, too, and winds up smarter than most shows the characters lionize.