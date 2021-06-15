REVIEW: 'Dave,' season 2 starts strong with K-pop conundrum

Now that Lil Dicky has a bigger slice of success his neuroses are off the chart.

In season two of “Dave,” the rapper (Dave Burd) has a deadline hanging over his head and a degree of success that proves debilitating.

In the opening episode, Dave is in Korea to film a music video that could tap into the K-pop market. “I Just Woke Up in Korea” could be a career maker but everything that can go wrong does. His intern is jailed, his guest star is (potentially) offended, his filming money is quickly dwindling.

Even worse, Dave’s knowledge of the K-pop world could bury him.

More confident than the first season, this “Dave” shows a side of the fictional Burd that’s more believable. Repeating a mantra (“Nobody in my family is ever going to die. It’s a fact”), he expresses the angst of someone unsure of his abilities. When it’s revealed he really could be in trouble, the series moves out of the realm of “Seinfeld” and onto the turf of “Atlanta.” Written by Lee Sung Jin and directed by Jake Schreier, it’s much easier to understand Lil Dicky’s mindset, particularly when his success is threatened. When he really had nothing to lose, “Dave” seemed more like an exercise in punking. Now, it’s high-stakes career time.

